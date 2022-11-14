Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Cobak Token (CBK) on November 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CBK/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on November 16, 2022.

Founded since 2018, Cobak is one of the largest app-based crypto platform in Korea generating substantial crypto transactions. Its native token Cobak Token (CBK) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 16, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Cobak

As a blockchain and crypto community platform that has served local users since 2018, Cobak was purchased by MovieBloc in 2020 and has been under its roof since. It is one of the largest app-based crypto platforms with a DAU (Daily Active User) of 60,000, and cumulative app-download of 300,000.

Cobak is the only crypto service provider in Korea that is generating substantial crypto transactions excluding cryptocurrency exchanges. Its issuance of tokens will further strengthen its user reward system, induce larger amounts of transactions within the platform and serve as a stepping stone for future global expansion.

About CBK Token

Cobak Token (CBK) is the utility token of Cobak based on Ethereum and adopted Polygon Mainnet as Layer 2 on Sep. 2022. It serves as an internal payment token used for payment for services, as means to unlock non-monetary membership benefits on Cobak, and as a reward token for participating in and performing activities beneficial to the platform and community.

The ERC-20 based CBK has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for private sale, 20% is allocated for DeFi staking reward, 33% is allocated for the ecosystem, 2% is for partners, and the remaining 15% is allocated to the team.

The CBK token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 16, 2022, investors who are interested in the Cobak investment can easily buy and sell CBK token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

