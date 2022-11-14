Essence Group to Showcase Advanced IoT-Based Residential and Commercial Security Solutions at Expoprotection 2022

Will Demonstrate for the First Time the Award-Winning MyShield Smoke-Generating Intruder Prevention System's integration with NXGEN Monitoring Platform

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced it will demonstrate its advanced IoT-based security solutions at the Expoprotection exhibition in Paris, France.





Essence has teamed up with event and alarm management platform provider NXGEN Technology to demonstrate enhanced reporting and control capabilities of the MyShield intruder prevention solution, utilizing DC-09 and Contact ID protocols, through integration with NXGEN's GENESIS CMS platform (intrusion and fire panels, video solutions and IoT devices).

The award-winning MyShield is the world's first smoke-generating Cat-M-enabled intruder prevention solution. The all-in-one intervention device features a proprietary smoke generator that quickly fills a room with harmless smoke to remove the threat of an intrusion. The system includes an integrated passive infrared (PIR) motion detection, a high-definition video camera and two-way voice communications to empower property owners to safely verify trespassers and remove them from the premises. Essence and NXGEN Technology will demonstrate the ability of NXGEN's platform to receive reports from and control the MyShield device, enabling security service providers to monitor and activate MyShield devices from their call centers.

Essence will also showcase the WeR@Home+ security and smart home management platform that features Essence's high-definition video camera which is the first in the industry to provide HD video over secure radio frequency. The next-generation solution allows homeowners to independently manage their home environment in real time, from anywhere and on any device. It includes a suite of multi-functional detectors, including a magnetic door/window sensor, motion detection sensor with multi-zone spherical lenses, curtain sensor, and a multi-function button to perform security and smart home actions.

"Essence Group is committed to providing peace of mind to people across the world by bringing to market advanced solutions that improve safety and security, enabling them to live safer and more confident lives," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "The MyShield and WeR@Home+ solutions epitomize this commitment by harnessing cutting-edge technologies that enable users to better protect their families, homes and assets."

Essence Group is exhibiting the MyShield and WeR@Home+ solutions at Stand B49 at Expoprotection from November 15-17, 2022, at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. For more information or to schedule a meeting at the show, please contact info@essence-grp.com.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, healthcare solutions, and end-to-end security, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

