FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 14
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
14 November 2022
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 14 November 2022 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 164 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 November 2022 at a price of £0.91658 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 22 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Enquiries
Alice Hammond
Assistant Company Secretary
+44 (0)7855 979071
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ryan Mangold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.91658
£0.00
|164
22
|d)
|Aggregated information
Partnership Shares
Matching Shares
164
£150.32
22
£0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 November 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
