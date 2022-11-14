London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - The automotive industry is in the midst of an unprecedented era of disruption, innovation and most importantly, opportunity. 2022 has been a critical turning point for a lot of the major changes and 2023 is set to be the year that we move from theorizing and planning to executing and excelling in this decade of transformation. With this in mind, the time has never been better to take stock, discuss lessons learnt and strategize for the coming year to make sure you're ready to navigate these tricky waters.

Join SAP, and Accenture as they discuss the trends and strategies we have faced head on this year, what we have learnt as an industry and what the future holds.

Register now to join our upcoming webinar and pick the brains of automotive retails leading minds

Key areas of discussion include:

The evolved expectations of the modern car buyer: How do we continually stay ahead of our customers expectations and deliver experiences that go above and beyond?

How do we continually stay ahead of our customers expectations and deliver experiences that go above and beyond? The continual march of EVs : Electrification has passed the crucial tipping point of 10% of new car sales in many major markets - how do we make sure we're not falling behind?

: Electrification has passed the crucial tipping point of 10% of new car sales in many major markets - how do we make sure we're not falling behind? Plan for success in 2023: Roadmapping a comprehensive plan across every pillar of the OEM business model to ensure you hit your goals in 2023

Sign up now to tune in live or if you can't make it, receive the recordings

Expert Speakers Include:

Jim Sourges, Managing Director, SAP Integrated Platform Team Lead, Mobility and Industrial, Accenture

Bill Newman, Industry Executive Advisor, SAP

Any questions or issues registering - just let me know. Thanks, and look forward to hosting you soon.

Best,

Paul

Paul Bergamini

Global Project Director

Automotive

Reuters Events

paul.bergamini@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144112