CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022, ended September 30.
Q3 2022 Financial and Business Highlights
- Q3 total revenues of $2.8 million, up 3% year-over-year
- Nine months total revenues of $8.0 million, up 8% year-over-year
- Q3 Healthcare revenues of $2.4 million, up 3% year-over-year
- Net income from operations of $253,000 or 9% of revenues
- Cash was $3.5 million at end of quarter
Management Commentary
"The third quarter was the tenth consecutive quarter of profitability and we saw continued growth in our revenues," said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. "Over the past few months, we closed new clients in agency creative services, moderation, and technology. This will have a positive impact to both the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter of 2022 and into 2023."
"Our current client relationships remain solid as we look to expand our offerings to them, even in this uncertain overall economy," said David Houston. "Given the recent new client wins and growth of current clients, our expectations for the fourth quarter are for a material improvement in the revenues, which should provide for a higher level of profitability."
Financial Review for Q3 and Nine Months Ended September 30th
Total revenues were approximately $2.8 million for the third quarter, as compared to the approximately $2.7 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2021. This was an increase of approximately $91,000 or 3% when compared to the third quarter of 2021. Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately $8.0 million, as compared to the $7.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This was an increase of approximately $544,000 or 8% when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
The company reported net income for the quarter of approximately $253,000 or 9% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $263,000 or 10% of total revenues reported for the third quarter of 2021. The company recorded net income for the nine months period ended September 30, 2022, of approximately $514,000, or 6% of total revenues, as compared to the net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, of approximately $514,000, or 7% of total revenues.
The company finished the third quarter with approximately $3.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $3.6 million compared to the end of 2021.
Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld's Investor Relations page) or at www.otcmarkets.com.
About LiveWorld
LiveWorld is a digital agency specializing in social media and technology solutions that help companies spark emotional connections, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We live at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that inspires, moderation that activates human interactions, and technology that enriches and scales customer experiences.
With over 25 years of making connections, our integrated team leverages our social media DNA to deliver emotion driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.
"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
LIVEWORLD, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalent
$
3,547
$
3,551
Accounts receivable, net
2,225
1,773
Prepaid expenses
209
156
Total current assets
5,981
5,480
Property and equipment, net
42
47
Other assets
25
25
Total assets
$
6,048
$
5,552
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
149
$
231
Accrued employee expenses
711
1,076
Other accrued liabilities
55
14
Deferred revenue
1,432
1,169
Total current liabilities
2,347
2,490
Total liabilities
2,347
2,490
Stockholders' equity
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively
34
34
Additional paid-in capital
143,826
143,701
Accumulated deficit
(140,159
)
(140,673
)
Total stockholders' equity
3,701
3,062
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,048
$
5,552
LIVEWORLD, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended Sept 30,
Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total revenues
$
2,777
$
2,686
$
7,953
$
7,409
Cost of revenues
1,374
1,193
3,906
3,695
Gross Margin
1,403
1,493
4,047
3,714
Operating Expense
Product development
252
208
697
643
Sales and marketing
268
409
1,060
967
General and administrative
619
608
1,712
1,567
Total operating expense
1,139
1,225
3,469
3,177
Income / (loss) from operations
264
268
578
537
Income / (loss) before tax
264
268
578
537
Other Income / Expense
------------
-----------
1
-----------
Provision for income taxes
11
5
65
23
Net income / (loss)
253
263
514
514
Basic income / (loss) per share
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
Shares used in computing basic loss per share
45,633,442
45,633,442
45,633,442
45,633,442
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.01
Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share
62,916,831
62,730,038
62,566,831
62,730,038
Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
$
12
$
4
$
34
$
8
Product development
3
1
7
4
Sales and marketing
8
1
18
4
General and administrative
30
7
66
19
Total stock-based compensation
$
53
$
13
$
125
$
35
LIVEWORLD, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three Months
Ended Sept 30,
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
253
$
263
$
514
$
514
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by
(used in) operating activities:
Depreciation of long-lived assets
7
5
19
14
Stock-based compensation
53
13
125
35
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
252
703
(451
)
(362
)
Other assets
29
22
(53
)
(55
)
Accounts payable
(399
)
27
(83
)
36
Accrued liabilities
38
49
(324
)
507
Deferred revenue
(232
)
(270
)
263
747
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1
812
10
1,436
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(2
)
(3
)
(14
)
(12
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2
)
(3
)
(14
)
(12
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Loan
------------
-----------
------------
106
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
------------
-----------
------------
-----------
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
------------
-----------
------------
106
Change in cash and cash equivalent
(1
)
809
(4
)
1,530
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
3,548
3,273
3,551
2,552
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
3,547
$
4,082
$
3,547
$
4,082
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities:
Income taxes paid
$
11
$
5
$
65
$
23
