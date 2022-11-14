CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022, ended September 30.

Q3 2022 Financial and Business Highlights

Q3 total revenues of $2.8 million, up 3% year-over-year

Nine months total revenues of $8.0 million, up 8% year-over-year

Q3 Healthcare revenues of $2.4 million, up 3% year-over-year

Net income from operations of $253,000 or 9% of revenues

Cash was $3.5 million at end of quarter

Management Commentary

"The third quarter was the tenth consecutive quarter of profitability and we saw continued growth in our revenues," said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. "Over the past few months, we closed new clients in agency creative services, moderation, and technology. This will have a positive impact to both the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter of 2022 and into 2023."

"Our current client relationships remain solid as we look to expand our offerings to them, even in this uncertain overall economy," said David Houston. "Given the recent new client wins and growth of current clients, our expectations for the fourth quarter are for a material improvement in the revenues, which should provide for a higher level of profitability."

Financial Review for Q3 and Nine Months Ended September 30th

Total revenues were approximately $2.8 million for the third quarter, as compared to the approximately $2.7 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2021. This was an increase of approximately $91,000 or 3% when compared to the third quarter of 2021. Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately $8.0 million, as compared to the $7.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This was an increase of approximately $544,000 or 8% when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The company reported net income for the quarter of approximately $253,000 or 9% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $263,000 or 10% of total revenues reported for the third quarter of 2021. The company recorded net income for the nine months period ended September 30, 2022, of approximately $514,000, or 6% of total revenues, as compared to the net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, of approximately $514,000, or 7% of total revenues.

The company finished the third quarter with approximately $3.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $3.6 million compared to the end of 2021.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld's Investor Relations page) or at www.otcmarkets.com.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency specializing in social media and technology solutions that help companies spark emotional connections, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We live at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that inspires, moderation that activates human interactions, and technology that enriches and scales customer experiences.

With over 25 years of making connections, our integrated team leverages our social media DNA to deliver emotion driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 3,547 $ 3,551 Accounts receivable, net 2,225 1,773 Prepaid expenses 209 156 Total current assets 5,981 5,480 Property and equipment, net 42 47 Other assets 25 25 Total assets $ 6,048 $ 5,552 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 149 $ 231 Accrued employee expenses 711 1,076 Other accrued liabilities 55 14 Deferred revenue 1,432 1,169 Total current liabilities 2,347 2,490 Total liabilities 2,347 2,490 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 143,826 143,701 Accumulated deficit (140,159 ) (140,673 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,701 3,062 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,048 $ 5,552

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Sept 30, Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 2,777 $ 2,686 $ 7,953 $ 7,409 Cost of revenues 1,374 1,193 3,906 3,695 Gross Margin 1,403 1,493 4,047 3,714 Operating Expense Product development 252 208 697 643 Sales and marketing 268 409 1,060 967 General and administrative 619 608 1,712 1,567 Total operating expense 1,139 1,225 3,469 3,177 Income / (loss) from operations 264 268 578 537 Income / (loss) before tax 264 268 578 537 Other Income / Expense ------------ ----------- 1 ----------- Provision for income taxes 11 5 65 23 Net income / (loss) 253 263 514 514 Basic income / (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 62,916,831 62,730,038 62,566,831 62,730,038 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 12 $ 4 $ 34 $ 8 Product development 3 1 7 4 Sales and marketing 8 1 18 4 General and administrative 30 7 66 19 Total stock-based compensation $ 53 $ 13 $ 125 $ 35

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Sept 30, Nine Months Ended

Sept 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 253 $ 263 $ 514 $ 514 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 7 5 19 14 Stock-based compensation 53 13 125 35 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 252 703 (451 ) (362 ) Other assets 29 22 (53 ) (55 ) Accounts payable (399 ) 27 (83 ) 36 Accrued liabilities 38 49 (324 ) 507 Deferred revenue (232 ) (270 ) 263 747 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1 812 10 1,436 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2 ) (3 ) (14 ) (12 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2 ) (3 ) (14 ) (12 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Loan ------------ ----------- ------------ 106 Proceeds from exercise of stock options ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ------------ ----------- ------------ 106 Change in cash and cash equivalent (1 ) 809 (4 ) 1,530 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,548 3,273 3,551 2,552 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,547 $ 4,082 $ 3,547 $ 4,082 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income taxes paid $ 11 $ 5 $ 65 $ 23

Contacts

LiveWorld Contacts

IR Contact:

David Houston

LiveWorld

dhouston@liveworld.com

(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739