HIFU Prostate Services Announces Level 6 APC Reimbursement for 2023

Level 6 Reimbursement Cited as "Gamechanger" For HIFU - Making The Minimally Invasive High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Prostate Cancer Treatment Accessible To Patients Nationwide

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / HIFU Prostate Services, LLC (HPS) the leading provider of minimally invasive prostate cancer treatments utilizing High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) nationwide, is excited to announce that HIFU has been assigned by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to a Level 6 APC payment (CPT 55880) beginning in 2023. As a result, hospital reimbursement will increase to $8,558 from $4,506 making HIFU a profitable offering for hospitals.

HPS is the largest provider of HIFU treatments in the U.S. and has treated over 3,000 patients since HIFU was cleared by the FDA in October 2015 and works with many of the most experienced HIFU physicians across the country. "The recent announcement from CMS is a tremendous breakthrough for localized prostate cancer patients nationwide. Access to HIFU will expand rapidly next year as more hospitals will seek to offer the treatment in 2023. HPS is the preferred mobile provider of the Sonablate technology since we offer training, marketing and other support services. The urologists we already work with are thrilled they can offer it to all their appropriate patients without delay", commented Jenny Robeson, Chief Sales Officer. Next year will represent the first year that HIFU has adequate reimbursement for the facility and physician and relieve the majority of patients from having to pay out of pocket for treatment.

HPS works closely with hospitals to offer a turnkey HIFU service offering that includes the HIFU system, experienced technician and disposable kit from the manufacturer. John Linn, Chief Executive Officer of HPS commented: "Our per patient HIFU offering has been extremely well received by hospitals that are looking to avoid a capital purchase but want to offer HIFU to their patients. Many hospitals have indicated they are under a capital freeze and are unable to purchase any new equipment over the next two years, so our model is very attractive". HPS enables hospitals and physicians to start a HIFU program without any capital expenditures, monthly case minimums and a very experienced HIFU team.

HIFU offers patients a minimally invasive outpatient prostate cancer treatment that has similar cancer cure rates to surgery and radiation with far fewer complications such as erectile dysfunction and incontinence. Like breast cancer care which transitioned from full removal to lumpectomy, prostate cancer can be treated focally with HIFU only treating the cancerous portion of the prostate. Patients are back to work and their normal lifestyles within a couple days.

About HIFU Prostate Services, LLC

HIFU Prostate Services (HPS), a privately held healthcare company, is the leading provider of minimally-invasive HIFU treatment for localized prostate cancer. HPS is committed to providing effective HIFU treatment that can eliminate cancer and reduce potential quality of life altering side effects. The Company's mission is to assist physicians and hospitals in acquiring access to innovative technologies that improve the quality of patient care.

For additional information, visit www.hifuprostateservices.com.

CONTACT

John W. Linn

Chief Executive Officer

HIFU Prostate Services, LLC - 4108 Park Road, Suite 205 - Charlotte, NC 28209

Office: 704-248-7562 - Cell: 704-737-5925 - Toll-Free: 877-884-HIFU (4438)

Fax: 888-616-8241

Email: johnlinn@hifuprostateservices.com

Web: www.hifuprostateservices.com

SOURCE: HIFU Prostate Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/725511/HIFU-Prostate-Services-Announces-Level-6-APC-Reimbursement-for-2023