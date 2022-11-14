Anzeige
14.11.2022 | 16:28
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, November 11

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55


Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 August 2022)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


14 November 2022

