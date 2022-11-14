For several months, most often quietly or through the media, a dull tension seems to have settled in between Rabat and Paris, as the two countries have shown better convergence since 2013 and the resolution of the latest bilateral crisis following several months of diplomatic stand-off. France's decision to drastically cut the number of visas granted for Morocco has been the most visible bone of contention. However, long-term strained relations between the two countries are bad news for France, with Morocco now intent on positioning itself as the new regional power and the gateway to French-speaking West Africa.

Even though the diplomatic crisis is silent, it is real. Bilateral relations will necessarily have to improve to align with the interests of both countries that are converging on several levels

In line with the widespread changes that have been underway around the world for several years and accelerated by the global COVID-19 health crisis and war in Ukraine, many emerging powers are seeking new opportunities. With the many challenges of security, energy supply, environment, migration and good governance; one thing is certain: France needs its historical partner. Often analyzed through the lens of the strategic relations with its neighbors and close international allies, it is essential to carry out an innovative analysis, revamping the French prism based on an ambitious and bold vision, to reimagine the future of relations between the European Union, France and Africa built on the kingdom of Morocco as a key pillar.

Building sustained economic cooperation means enhancing security and geoeconomic conditions, which will allow both Moroccan and European authorities to tackle potential new challenges. If Morocco is not considered a "particular case", the fact remains that it's a unique country, thanks to its macroeconomic and institutional stability, and security approach.

The international context and the significant shift in strategic interests must prompt France to engage in a real foreign policy doctrine vis-à-vis Morocco and French-speaking West Africa in general. And this is specifically highlighted in the study by the Institute for Applied Geopolitical Studies.

Link to access the report: https://www.institut-ega.org/l/le-maroc-quel-statut-vis-a-vis-de-la-france-et-de-l-europe/

