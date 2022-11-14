Western Blotting Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 986.9 Million by 2028, Globally, at 4.80% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The growing prevalence of HIV across the globe, along with this, the rising investments in research and development by leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also expected to significantly boost the global Western Blotting Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Western Blotting Market" By Product (Instruments, Consumables), By Equipment (Irrigation Systems, Led Grow Light, HVAC, Control Systems), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Western Blotting Market size was valued at USD 693.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 986.9 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24182

Browse in-depth TOC on "Western Blotting Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Western Blotting Market Overview

Western blotting is a type of blotting technique that is used to identify and separate various proteins, especially when the sample has a mix of various proteins. Western blotting particularly uses sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS)-polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis. After the separation using the SDS gel electrophoresis, the mixture is then transferred to the polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) or nitrocellulose membrane. These proteins are then separated using target protein-specific labeled antibodies.

During the forecast period, the growing prevalence of HIV or AIDS along with the rising research and development activities from leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies are expected to drive the market growth. Along with this, the growing demand for personalized medicines is also expected to boost market growth. The technological advancements introducing better imaging software for the management of western blotting results are expected to propel the global market exponentially in terms of market value. The photo management software can successfully store and analyze the scanning film-based results for better access in the future. Such developments are expected to assist the global market for western blotting.

Key Players

The major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Advansta Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Western Blotting Market On the basis of Product, Equipment, End-User, and Geography.

Western Blotting Market, By Product

Instruments



Consumables

Western Blotting Market, By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Academic and Research Institutes



Others

Western Blotting Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Gene Panel Market By Technique (Amplicon-Based Approach, Hybridization-Based Approach), By Design (Predesigned Gene Panels, Customized Gene Panels), By Application (Pharmacogenetics, Diagnosis of Congenital Disorders, Cancer Risk Assessment, Others), By End Use (Clinical, RUO (Research Use Only)), By Geography, And Forecast

Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market By Tumor Type (Gastrointestinal Tumor Models, Gynecological Tumor Models), By Type (Rat Models, Mice Models), By End User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), By Application (Preclinical Drug Development And Basic Cancer Research, Biomarker Analysis), By Geography, And Forecast

Cancer Diagnostics Technologies Market By Diagnostic Type (Diagnostic Imaging Tests, Endoscopy, Genetic Tests), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Leukemia, Pancreatic Cancer), By Geography, And Forecast

Blotting Reagents Market By Product (Type I, Type II), By Application (Application I, Application II), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 9 Cancer Immunotherapy Companies supporting infirmaries to fight against cancer

Visualize Western Blotting Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/western-blotting-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-986-9-million-by-2028--globally-at-4-80-cagr-verified-market-research-301677222.html