In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 7 to November 11, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
07/11/2022
832,700
58.143475
48,416,071.63
XPAR
07/11/2022
270,000
58.161604
15,703,633.08
CEUX
07/11/2022
45,000
58.244029
2,620,981.31
TQEX
07/11/2022
56,000
58.132872
3,255,440.83
AQEU
08/11/2022
702,189
57.511162
40,383,705.33
XPAR
08/11/2022
385,000
57.508957
22,140,948.45
CEUX
08/11/2022
70,000
57.481760
4,023,723.20
TQEX
08/11/2022
60,000
57.526798
3,451,607.88
AQEU
09/11/2022
715,698
56.833363
40,675,524.23
XPAR
09/11/2022
250,000
56.833128
14,208,282.00
CEUX
09/11/2022
50,000
56.831014
2,841,550.70
TQEX
09/11/2022
40,000
56.864738
2,274,589.52
AQEU
10/11/2022
757,266
56.736882
42,964,911.68
XPAR
10/11/2022
220,000
56.778091
12,491,180.02
CEUX
10/11/2022
50,000
56.783832
2,839,191.60
TQEX
10/11/2022
30,000
56.823011
1,704,690.33
AQEU
11/11/2022
730,678
57.115615
41,733,123.34
XPAR
11/11/2022
260,000
57.107823
14,848,033.98
CEUX
11/11/2022
35,000
57.024369
1,995,852.92
TQEX
11/11/2022
25,000
56.919114
1,422,977.85
AQEU
Total
5,584,531
57.300429
319,996,019.88
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
