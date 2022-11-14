Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885287 ISIN: GB0001738615 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.11.2022 | 18:28
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, November 14

Capital Gearing Trust plc
To:PR Newswire
From:Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:14 November 2022
ISSUE OF EQUITY
On 14 November 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") issued 14,350 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 4,985.65 pence per share.
The Company's issued share capital now consists of 26,308,763 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 26,308,763.
Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 1,909,991 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.