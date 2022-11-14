New configuration of the fully-automated fluorescence microscopy solution for analysis and interpretation of rare cells

Slide capacity increased to 160 slides per instrument, facilitating the workflow of high throughput laboratories

Same degree of speed and complete automation without user intervention, keeping a bench-top form factor

Watch the exclusive interview of Alessandro Mauri, CFO of Ikonisys

Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 Mnemonic: ALIKO) (Paris:ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique, fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, announces the launch of the Ikoniscope20max, a new configuration of the recently-launched Ikoniscope20, that includes a high-volume slide loader.

The Ikoniscope20max allows laboratories to automatically process up to 160 FISH slides without any further human intervention. By way of example, the operator of a laboratory processing hundreds of slides per week could load the full rack of 160 slides on a Friday afternoon and start the scanning. On Monday morning they will find all those slides analyzed and reported.

This new configuration provides the same performance as the Ikoniscope20 both in terms of speed and accuracy of the results and the instrument has been shown to continue providing better performances if used in combination with Ikonisys optimized reagents.

This development follows the timeline presented by the management during the IPO, allowing the company to address a broader market consisting of laboratories that process a very large number of slides per week or that have specific needs in terms of timing.

Bill Kochiss, CTO of Ikonisys, said: "The Ikononiscope20max is a state-of-the-art instrument in its field and we're very happy to be able to provide it to old and new customers that require a system with an automatic loader due to their high volumes. We're very proud of the final result. During the development phase the main focus has been as always the quality of the scan and analysis, to ease pathologists' important job as much as possible, but the fact that the system preserved its speed and its limited form factor it a great achievement for us and we are sure will be appreciated by our customers as well

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

