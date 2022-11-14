Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.11.2022 | 19:04
114 Leser
CGTN: Xi tells Biden: We must put China-U.S. ties back on right track

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As leaders from the world's 20 largest economies gathered on the Indonesian island of Bali for the G20 Summit, the face-to-face meeting between the leaders of China and the United States attracted global attention.