Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 14
Daily NAV Announcement
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
The issuer advises that the following replaces the daily NAV announcement released on 11th November 2022 at 07:00 under RNS number PRNUK-1011221920-99EE.
The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 10-11-2022 was:
221.65p
The above net asset value was calculated on a "cum" income basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.
