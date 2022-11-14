Fidelity European Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 14
Daily NAV Announcement
Fidelity European Trust PLC
The issuer advises that the following replaces the daily NAV announcement released on 11th November 2022 at 07:00 under RNS number PRNUK-1011221919-B926.
The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 10-11-2022 was:
338.02p
The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.
