Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
14.11.2022 | 20:16
CGTN: Xi Jinping and Joe Biden have 'in-depth, candid, constructive' talks in Bali

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China and the United States agreed to maintain strategic communication and conduct regular consultations as the countries' leaders met face to face on Monday to chart the future direction of what is widely seen as the most consequential bilateral relationship in the world.