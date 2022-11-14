Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's CEO Patrik Lundström exercises options to purchase shares in the Company

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Today Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell, exercised 11,752 options to buy 765,180 shares in the Company (in relation to the options issued as Warrants Series 2018/2022 with an expiration date of 31 December 2022). The total purchase value amounted to approximately SEK 25 million. The total number of shares after the exercise of options is 37,341,516.

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman

investors@renewcell.com

+46 705 903 204

