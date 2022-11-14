Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a printed e-paper display manufacturer, positioning its technology as the lowest energy-consuming printed e-paper display on the market, is launching its new Digital Signage Solution at Electronica 2022.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4685/144182_dc1c145224dc29d9_002full.jpg

Ynvisible continues to firmly steer its actions and resources to accelerate its transition from a project sales-based organization to a product-based company. This new cost-effective family of products encompass a simple large format e-paper display with digital and alphanumeric capabilities designed for ultra-low power applications. They enable, for example, retail outlets to customize displays for point-of-purchase applications. This strengthens Ynvisible's transition to the new product-based strategy in the rapidly growing e-paper market (1.6 billion USD market in 2020, growing at CAGR 17.3% and expected to reach 9.5 billion USD in 2030, (Source: Allied Market Research, October 2022), and aims to accelerate time to market for its cost-effective, low power-consuming printed e-paper displays.

In today's retail world, customers are not only well informed, but they are also constantly reviewing prices across stores to get the best outcome. "Real-time displays enable retailers to show customers the information they require with maximum personalization, but until now, the availability of digital signage in-store has been cost prohibitive. In many cases, the market has been impressed by the sophistication of state-of-the-art technology, which has proved inaccessible due to a high unit cost. Ynvisible is up to five times cheaper than the competition, and we believe that dynamic information must be delivered in the most sustainable way possible, increasing positive customer opinions and saving stores money in electricity and resources," says Keith Morton, VP of Sales and Marketing at Ynvisible.





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4685/144182_dc1c145224dc29d9_003full.jpg

Swedish digital display company Microbus Electronic Service AB agrees there is an urgent need for a cost-effective large-format e-paper. "There is currently a gap in the market for technologies like Ynvisible's Digital Signage Solution that provide clients with effective tools that fulfill all their needs for basic dynamic signage. Large-format e-paper allows customers to display dynamic information easily without making large investments in sophisticated technologies that are not required. In many circumstances, for example, retail stores and supermarkets require a thin, lightweight, battery-driven digital display with alphanumeric capabilities. This is what Ynvisible delivers," says Jan Niskala, CEO of Microbus Electronic Service AB.

Electronica 2022

The Ynvisible team will be at Electronica 2022 (Hall B5, booth 118) between November 15th-18th discussing its new Digital Signage Solution alongside its other range of products. In addition, Ynvisible's VP of Sales and Marketing, Keith Morton, will deliver a presentation on November 16th at 15:45 in Hall 1, stand 263, on the topic of established and new applications for printed e-paper displays.

Executive Leadership Change

Further, Ynvisible announces the resignation of Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, from the position of SVP Ventures, a part-time role he has held in the Company since stepping down as CEO in January 2021. Jani-Mikael is taking on the position of CEO in The Warming Surfaces Company Ltd., a start-up company in the process of spinning out from VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland. Jani-Mikael is a co-founder in this Oulu, Finland based start-up. He continues as Director of Ynvisible.

"We are grateful to Jani for his many years of continued commitment to Ynvisible and look forward to his involvement in the Company also in the future. We see many exciting opportunities for collaboration with The Warming Surfaces Company and look forward to working with VTT's most recent spin-out," says Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible.

"I've had the pleasure to be involved in Ynvisible since our very early days as a start-up, and be a part of this amazing evolution. Like Ynvisible, The Warming Surfaces Company is a company utilizing sustainable flexible electronics technologies to realize a new class of smart objects and surfaces, with the aim of benefitting people and the planet. While my attention now turns to warming applications, I see many potential opportunities for collaboration between our companies," says Jani-Mikael Kuusisto.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible was founded in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2010 with the strong ambition and vision to turn static print into interactive surfaces using innovative electrochromic technology. Ynvisible has offices in Canada, Portugal, Sweden, and Germany.

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring label, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage.

Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

+1 778-683-4324

ir@ynvisible.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144182