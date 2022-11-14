

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release preliminary Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rose 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year after gaining 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.5 percent on year in the second quarter.



Japan also will see final September figures for industrial production; in August, production was up 3.4 percent on month and 5.8 percent on year.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on Nov. 1. At the meeting, the RBA raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 2.85 percent and repeated the guidance that rates will be lifted further based on incoming data.



China will provide October data for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment. Industrial production is expected to rise 5.2 percent on year, slowing from 6.3 percent in September. Sales are expected to add an annual 1.0 percent, down from 2.5 percent a month earlier. FAI is called steady at 5.9 percent on year, while the jobless rate is also called unchanged, at 5.5 percent.



Indonesia will see October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, impots were up 22.02 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 20.28 percent for a trade surplus of $4.99 billion.



