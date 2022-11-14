Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Michael Demko Lifestyle Coaching, founded by Michael Demko, a health and wellness coach from Colorado, has launched his multi-tiered business with the idea of "lifestyle coaching" on the rise in modern society. The mental wellness company, which was introduced to the public in October 2022, will operate in conjunction with the physical fitness brand, Muscle Innovations. Once a business consultant, Demko and his team at MDLC have shifted the focus of their coaching style to the idea of living a purposeful and conscious life. This practice is also utilized throughout Demko's physical wellness brand, Muscle Innovations, where he and his partners offer clients insight on how to maintain momentum both in and out of the gym.

"It's about changing your perspective," Michael says. Having worked with business owners over the years to help grow their companies, Demko witnessed firsthand the negative impact that COVID had on businesses, but specifically, he recognized the impact it had on individuals. In order to help rebuild the socioeconomic aspects of society, Michael started his business in the late summer of 2021, after nearly 30 years immersed in the business practice of mindfulness and the art of "manifesting" what you want.

On platforms such as TikTok or Instagram, the concept of manifestation is widely talked about. The hashtag alone has videos with over 5.2 billion views on TikTok, with creators and members of the community teaching others how to manifest or giving examples of how exactly it all works. Manifestation, in the spiritual wellness sense of the word, refers to speaking and thinking certain things into existence through repetition and belief.

MDLC operates through social media platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn, where Demko and his team maintain a community of like-minded individuals who support one another and encourage each other's fitness and mental wellness goals.

The second branch of Demko's business model is the fitness brand, Muscle Innovations, where he encourages others to build the bodies that they want. Rather than approaching his Muscle Innovations business from the physical perspective, Demko uses the mindfulness techniques executed through Michael Demko Lifestyle Coaching in order to give clients the chance to exercise their brains.

"I would rather teach someone how to get the rock solid attitude than the rock solid body," he says. By focusing clients' minds on manifesting what they want, Muscle Innovations' teachings promote healthy habits. "The goal isn't to build physical muscles. It's to keep people going back to the gym without burning out."

While building and managing his business, Demko aims to bring positivity to his clients. Muscle Innovations also maintains a shopify portal, where they sell athletic wear for both men and women. Muscle Innovations offers products such as tee shirts, sports bras, sweatpants, hoodies, and more. This business started out as a passion project for Demko, who began promoting his personal physical fitness goals and aspirations through his own social media profiles. The newly emerging company became fully developed in the late summer of 2021. With this new development, Demko and his team modified their coaching techniques and began producing content for their clients. A year later, Muscle Innovations, alongside Michael Demko Lifestyle Coaching, took shape and currently are in phase two of development

Michael Demko Lifestyle Coaching is a Denver based coaching system that aims to elevate the mindset of its clients and help people begin to live a more intentional life. Muscle Innovations, Demko's athletic business offers athletic apparel for both men and women at their website. Demko is also in the process of writing an upcoming book, scheduled for release in 2023, which will teach others how to reach the "best mindset for a more positive life".

