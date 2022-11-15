The City of Kyiv's Air Quality Monitoring Data Officially Integrated into IQAir's AirVisual Air Quality Monitoring Platform

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Official Kyiv Government Air Quality Data Now on IQAir AirVisual Platform The city of Kyiv's official air quality data is now available on AirVisual, IQAir's global air quality monitoring platform. In addition to providing real-time air quality data, AirVisual also reports a list of the most polluted cities in the world based upon ambient air readings.

"We are glad that the Kyiv city air monitoring system is now one of the data sources on IQAir's AirVisual air quality monitoring platform. Thanks to the fruitful collaboration with IQAir, we have successfully established the data transfer. We hope that this will have a positive impact on the objectivity of the formation of the air quality index of Kyiv and the future air quality city rankings on the AirVisual Platform," said Oleksandr Vozniy, head of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"IQAir is proud to support the city of Kyiv to share its air quality data on the AirVisual platform and show it in the context of global air quality. The determination of the city of Kyiv to provide its citizens and the global community at large with official air quality measurement data, especially during times like these, is testimony to a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to public service. The air quality data that we are able to collect today, will serve as an important reference point to observe Kyiv's progress in the coming years in building and rebuilding a city that cares about the health and quality of life of its citizens," said Frank Hammes, Global CEO of IQAir.

A network of five high precision air quality monitoring stations is currently operated in Kyiv by the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Kyiv City State Administration. Systems with similar operating principles operate in London, Paris, Munich and other European cities.

The stations automatically measure dust in three fractions (PM1, PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ammonia, ozone, hydrogen sulfide and formaldehyde, as well as meteorological indicators. In addition to the AirVisual platform, all data is displayed in a user-friendly format on the website asm.kyivcity.gov.ua.

Air quality data in Kyiv is transmitted to IQAir by the Ukrainian non-governmental air quality monitoring network LUN Misto AIR. It brings together information from more than 40 stations in Kyiv and measures dust in three fractions and meteorological parameters. Combining official and non-governmental air quality monitoring is a widespread global practice.

About the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kyiv City State Administration

Responsible for air quality management in Kyiv, the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of KCSA works around the clock to collect, process, and analyze data on atmospheric air quality in the capital of Ukraine.

About IQAir

IQAir is a Swiss technology company that empowers individuals, organizations and governments around the world to improve air quality through information, collaboration and technology solutions. The IQAir AirVisual app and website provides real-time air quality data for over 10,000 cities in over 140 countries.

