Pixium Vision announces participation in investor conferences in November and December 2022

Paris, France, November 15, 2022 - 07:00 CET - Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:

LSX's 7th Annual Inv€$tival Showcase, November 14, London, UK





Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, and Offer Nonhoff, Chief Financial Officer, will attend in person, present the company and upcoming catalysts, and host investor meetings. Registration for the conference is open here.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 15-17, London, UK





Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, and Offer Nonhoff, Chief Financial Officer, will attend in person and host investor meetings.

BTIG Ophthalmology Day, November 29, Virtual





Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, will participate and host investor meetings.

Investir Day, November 29, Paris, France





Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a presentation and a master class at the 4th Investir Day, being held at the Carousel du Louvre in Paris, France. The event will be conducted in French. Registration for the conference is open here.

Key highlights of Pixium Vision's activities for Investir Day 2022 are as follows:

Delivering a World of Bionic Vision for Those Who Have Lost Their Sight

A virtual presentation by Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, will be held on Monday, November 14, from 6:30 to 7:00 pm CET.

An in-person masterclass by Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, will take place at the La Salle stage 1, on Tuesday, November 29, from 9:30 to 9:50 am CET.

Pixium Vision management team members will be present at booth number 112 demonstrating the Prima System.





14th Geneva MidCap Event, December 1 - 2, Geneva, Switzerland





Offer Nonhoff, Chief Financial Officer, will attend in person. Registration for the conference is open here.

Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS), December 2 - 3, San Diego, US





Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a recorded presentation for investors and host investor meetings. Registration for the conference is open here.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques") section of the Company's 2021 Half-Year Financial Report and other documents the Company files with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) or on the Company's website.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision ; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Contacts