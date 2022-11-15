Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
volume (in number
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
08/11/22
FR0010309096
9
25,20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
09/11/22
FR0010309096
9
25,00
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
10/11/22
FR0010309096
6
25,20
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
24
25,13
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
08/11/2022 09:01:44
FR0010309096
25,20
EUR
9
XPAR
00326552464EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
09/11/2022 14:18:58
FR0010309096
25,00
EUR
9
XPAR
00326816234EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
10/11/2022 16:34:41
FR0010309096
25,20
EUR
6
XPAR
00327041678EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005551/en/
Contacts:
VITURA