German researchers have created an algorithm to predict and identify string yield losses or underperforming strings without additional weather data. It could be used to inspect modules, strings, arrays, inverters, and transformers.Researchers from Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH in Germany have developed a self-referencing algorithm to detect and quantify underperformance in PV installations. The scientists described the novel algorithm as an alternative to standard performance ratio (PR) analysis, which describes the relationship between actual and theoretical energy outputs of a PV plant. They ...

