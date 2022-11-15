Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.11.2022
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 
Tradegate
14.11.22
14:23 Uhr
4,660 Euro
-0,100
-2,10 %
Dow Jones News
15.11.2022 | 08:31
SThree: Notice of Investor Briefing Series

DJ SThree: Notice of Investor Briefing Series

SThree (STEM) SThree: Notice of Investor Briefing Series 15-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 November 2022

SThree plc

Notice of Investor Briefing Series

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') skills, is today hosting the first in a series of investor briefings providing insight into the Group's markets, strategy and operations.

Today's briefing will be a virtual webinar taking place at 14:00 GMT and will cover the Group's unique market position and long-term structural growth drivers. No new financial information will be disclosed.

The session will last around 60 minutes and is open to institutional investors and analysts. To register for the webinar, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.

A recording of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Group's website shortly after the event at www.sthree.com.

- Ends - 

Enquiries: 
SThree plc               via Alma 
Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer 
Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Alma PR                020 3405 0205 
Hilary Buchanan            sthree@almapr.co.uk 
Sam Modlin 
Will Ellis Hancock

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global STEM specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.2,900 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     STEM 
LEI Code:   2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.: 200855 
EQS News ID:  1487527 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1487527&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
