Serentica Renewables says it will source 1.5 GWh of pumped-hydro storage capacity from Greenko's upcoming projects in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, in order to provide power to industrial offtakers.From pv magazine India India's Serentica Renewables has signed an agreement with Greenko Group to source 1.5 GWh of energy storage capacity. It aims to provide round-the-clock, dispatchable renewable energy to its industrial clients. Under their partnership, Serentica Renewables will use pump storage capacity from Greenko's upcoming off-stream, closed-loop projects in Andhra ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...