Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JSSD ISIN: CA0203981034 Ticker-Symbol: ALI 
Tradegate
15.11.22
10:03 Uhr
0,494 Euro
-0,023
-4,45 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4960,51910:35
0,4950,51410:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALMONTY
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC0,494-4,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.