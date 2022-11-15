Anzeige
15.11.2022
Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 108.7783

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6659155

CODE: GILS LN

ISIN: LU1407892592

----------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1407892592 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GILS LN 
Sequence No.:  200874 
EQS News ID:  1487765 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1487765&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2022 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
