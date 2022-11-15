Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.11.2022 | 10:04
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Franky and Coen: Famous Dutch fast food bakers bring fries, snacks and Christmas to Ukraïne

Franky and Coen are adding gift giving to their chip-frying campaign

HELMOND, Netherlands, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Franky and Coen have now become famous names in the Netherlands with their giveaways in Ukraine. In November and December, they will be giving away gifts in towns heavily affected by the war, such as Irpin, Bucha and Borodianka, as well as handing out chips and typical Dutch fried snacks, such as frikandellen and kroketten (traditional fried sausages and croquettes).