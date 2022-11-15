Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 15
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 14 November 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 14 November 2022 660.70 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 649.14 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
15 November 2022
