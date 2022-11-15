HgCapital Trust (HGT) posted a 2.3% increase in NAV per share total return (TR) in Q322, as positive earnings growth across the portfolio over the last 12 months (LTM) again outweighed multiple contraction. Despite the latter, the average EV/LTM EBITDA across HGT's top 20 holdings stands at 28.8x vs 27.4x at end-2021 (see our previous note for a discussion on HGT's valuations). The weaker global economy and tightening credit conditions weigh on both HGT's near-term portfolio performance outlook and private equity deal activity. Still, the secular digitalisation trend remains intact with, as Gartner forecasted in October 2022, growth in global software and IT services spending of 11.3% and 7.9% in 2023, respectively. HGT's shares trade at a 18% discount to NAV, while they traded close to NAV in 2021.

