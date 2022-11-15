Anzeige
15.11.2022 | 11:03
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Interim Results and Analyst Briefing

London, November 15

15 November 2022

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Interim Results and Analyst Briefing

Augmentum Fintech plc will announce its interim results for the six month period to 30 September 2022 on 24 November 2022.

The Portfolio Manager will host a conference call for Analysts at 10.30 a.m. on 24 November 2022.

For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc

END

Augmentum Fintech
Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager
Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 3961 5420
+44 (0)7802 362088
nigel@augmentum.vc
Peel Hunt LLP
Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy (Investment Banking)		+44 (0)20 7418 8900
Singer Capital Markets
Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, Alaina Wong (Investment Banking)		+44 (0)20 7496 3000
Frostrow Capital LLP
Paul Griggs, Company Secretary		+44 (0)20 3709 8733
Press and Media+44 (0)20 3961 5420
press@augmentum.vc

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

