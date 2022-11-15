Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Interim Results and Analyst Briefing
PR Newswire
London, November 15
15 November 2022
Augmentum Fintech plc
Notice of Interim Results and Analyst Briefing
Augmentum Fintech plc will announce its interim results for the six month period to 30 September 2022 on 24 November 2022.
The Portfolio Manager will host a conference call for Analysts at 10.30 a.m. on 24 November 2022.
For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc
About Augmentum Fintech
Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.