Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.11.2022 | 11:09
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AirShow China 2022-LoongUAV tactical drone attracts attention

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, 2022, the 14th Airshow China ended perfectly in Zhuhai. Many interesting UAV products were exhibited in this air show, such as the WJ-700 "Falcon" large-scale inspection and attack UAV of the Third Academy of Aerospace Science and Industry, AVIC's Wing Loong-1E medium and low altitude UAV, LoongUAV's Loong 4 multi-rotor precision surveillance tactical drone, China Aerospace Science and Technology's Rainbow-4 medium-range surveillance drone, etc.


Nowadays, more and more unmanned equipment has been put into use. Among them, UAVs with various combat purposes are frequently used in wars. Loong 1 is a targeting drone that can provide precise positioning of long-range targets. Loong 2 is a reconnaissance drone that can be deployed quickly and covertly to detect battlefield conditions. The Loong 5 is an attack drone that can bombard targets in large areas. The Loong 4 is a medium-sized multi-rotor UAV. It's featuring heavy load capacity and long flight duration, which can meet different combat needs and attract the attention of all audiences at the air show.

Loong 4 can carry four 82mm and six 60mm mortars, lock the target position by the tracking pod, and perform the bombing mission from the air. It supports single-shot and multi-shot modes, and the drop accuracy is less than or equal to 2m, which is suitable for precise strikes in wartime. At the same time, when the tri-light payload is carried, it can also provide meter-level high-precision position data for the target artillery calibration.

As its first appearance, LoongUAV not only received unanimous praise from professionals from all walks of life at this exhibition, but also received orders and demands from Russia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, South Africa, Armenia, Yemen, Uzbekistan, Zambia, Jordan and other countries, with a total order value of more than 500 million US dollars.

LoongUAV designs, develops, manufactures, and markets professional tactical drones, and provides a variety of OEM/ODM services. LoongUAV is committed to building high cost-performance, lightweight, penetrating, invisibility, modularization, heavy capacity, and long duration drone products. Able to carry out intelligent, accurate and diversified combat tasks in a high-threat battlefield environment.

For more information, please visit www.loonguav.com or contact sales@loonguav.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945826/image_5025910_24263464.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airshow-china-2022-loonguav-tactical-drone-attracts-attention-301678192.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.