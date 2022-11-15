Hazeltree, a leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset industry, announced today it has appointed Paul Higdon as Chief Technology Officer. Higdon joins Hazeltree with more than 20 years of experience in developing technology solutions and building successful software businesses in the financial services industry.

As CTO, Higdon is focused on driving innovation to deliver tangible customer value through the application of modern technologies, domain expertise, user centered design, lean thinking, and agile delivery. Higdon will report directly to Hazeltree CEO Tushar Amin.

Higdon joins Hazeltree from ION Treasury, where he was Chief Product Officer, responsible for the product portfolio vision, technology, and innovation strategy. Higdon holds a doctorate in engineering and has previously led multiple technology teams at Bank of America, SimCorp, IT2 Treasury Solutions, and ION Group. In recent years, Higdon has applied exponential technologies such as cloud, big data, mobile, and artificial intelligence to enable higher performance in treasury management.

"I am delighted to welcome Paul to Hazeltree's senior management team," said Tushar Amin, CEO of Hazeltree. "We have made multiple strategic appointments in recent months as we continue to scale our company. Paul's experience in cutting-edge technologies will continue to raise the value of Hazeltree's technology solutions and take our innovation strategy to the next level."

"I have been very impressed by the achievements of the Hazeltree team in creating top-class solutions tailored to the unique needs of the alternative asset management industry, and in building a strong customer base and successful business model," said Higdon. "I am excited to join the team and add my skills and experience to the mix. I look forward to leading our technology teams as the business scales up to meet the increasing demand for its products."

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is a leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset management industry. Hazeltree's innovative cloud-based treasury and liquidity solutions deliver enhanced transparency, liquidity, risk mitigation, streamlined operations and increased fund returns by optimizing counterparty interactions, credit facilities, margin requirements, and fees. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.

