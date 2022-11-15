Probax Solves MSPs' Greatest Challenges With Veeam-Powered Data Protection

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Probax, an award-winning provider of modern data protection solutions and services exclusively for managed service providers (MSPs), has today announced its latest work with its MSP partners - powered by Veeam® Software- to help them meet clients' needs and grow their businesses. Veeam is the leader in modern data protection. The company provides backup, recovery and data management solutions through a single platform for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments.

By combining unmatched partner enablement and support with continuous innovation and integration among industry-leading technology vendors, including Veeam and Microsoft, Probax empowers businesses to protect their most valuable asset - their data. With offices in North America, Australia and Singapore, Probax is a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner that continues to innovate and expand globally.

"Veeam provides its diverse community of 450,000+ customers and partners with the most advanced data protection across all environments - Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes, as well as the highest levels of customer and partner support," said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of Sales, Commercial Sales & Cloud Service Providers at Veeam. "Our strategic partnerships with elite Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs) such as Probax - a Veeam VCSP Reseller Ready partner in all four categories (MSP Backup, Off-site Backup, DRaaS and BaaS for Microsoft 365) - is so critical to ensure the success, scalability and reliability that customers and MSP partners pursue globally."

Since 2013, Probax has partnered with Veeam to help their joint clients solve complex data protection challenges. Probax has remained committed to continuous innovation and their efforts have paid off for their MSP partners, like Innovative Solutions and Comvision Australia.

Sam Meegahage, Chief Operating Officer at Probax said, "Our MSP partners benefit from the advanced automation, intelligence, management and reporting capabilities enabled by the integration of Veeam with our proprietary technologies, Hive and Scout. Building on Veeam's technology, we enable our partners to become more successful by simplifying traditional deployment and configuration, allowing data protection services to be delivered faster and easier."

Data protection begins with Hive, a cloud-based, single-pane-of-glass management portal that handles the full scope of MSPs' data protection needs, as well as Scout, an automation, data diagnosis and repair agent. Hive and Scout enable MSPs to automate Veeam software deployment and license management for a range of award-winning data protection solutions including BaaS (called Honeycomb Hot Storage), DRaaS (Second Colony), AaaS (Honeycomb Cold Storage for long-term data retention and ransomware protection), OSaaS (Honeycomb Object Storage) and Microsoft 365 Backup & Archive.

Meegahage adds, "Probax partners with the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Wasabi, INAP, OVHcloud and more. When combined with our own cloud infrastructure footprint, we offer our partners a multi-cloud solution without the complexities that are usually associated with public cloud providers. This enables our partners to access highly scalable and secure cloud storage in a growing number of regions worldwide. We believe our scale and performance are unmatched, as well as the value we deliver to the MSP channel."

With keeping client data safe from ransomware is equally critical, Probax's proprietary technology automatically migrates Veeam backups to air-gapped storage, which removes the ability to read or delete data prior to a pre-configured expiry date, providing an extra later of security. As Comvision grew, hosting client data wasn't a scalable or affordable option for business growth. By partnering with Probax, Comvision not only scaled quickly and easily, but they also reduced operational expenses significantly. Moreover, Comvision has been able to expand into new markets because Probax helps them meet clients' data sovereignty requirements. All data is safely and reliably stored in Australia (or whichever country, state or continent satisfies compliance requirements).

Innovative Solutions is another MSP who has benefited from partnering with Probax. Based in North America, Innovative Solutions are recognized as a leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and Certified Well-Architected partner, who specialize in cloud consulting, cloud migrations, and cloud-native development. The company is growing quickly and expanding services, so they searched for a data protection provider capable of supporting that strategic growth. They also looked for a provider with diverse offerings and a competitive pricing structure.

"By going to market with Probax and Veeam, Innovative Solutions centralized data protection and decreased operational costs, enabling them to pass along that savings and reduce costs by up to 50% for large enterprises," Meegahage said.

Since Probax is 100% channel-driven, Meegahage said their growth is driven by the success of their MSP partners. "We help our partners thrive with intelligent, reliable and flexible solutions," he explained. "Innovation and automation are absolutely critical and that's why Veeam APIs are so helpful. They enable us to create custom integrations so MSPs can stay at the top of their game. Veeam APIs help us provide offerings that MSPs find indispensable."

Probax won the inaugural Veeam Global Innovation Award in 2018, followed by VCSP Partner of the Year, Australia in 2021. One year prior, Probax was one of a select few to be approved in all three VCSP Reseller Ready competencies: Backup as a Services (BaaS) for Microsoft 365, offsite backup and MSP backup. Veeam added a fourth competency in 2022 - Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), which Probax also obtained.

