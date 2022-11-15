FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: MITQ), ("MiT"), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"We started the year out on solid footing with strong revenue growth, roughly improving to break-even on a net income and EPS basis," said Phil Rafnson, chairman and chief executive officer. "During the quarter, we signed a major movie theater chain for our emerging CineQC quality control SaaS platform and saw strong sales of our USL ADA compliance products as well. We have also been building our eSports product pipeline in conjunction with our partner SNDBX."

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared to the first quarter fiscal 2022)

Revenue increased 68.5% to $5.9 million compared to $3.5 million;

Gross margin expanded by 580 basis points to 26.6%;

Operating income of $0.0 million compared to an operating loss of ($0.5) million;

Net loss and diluted loss per share of ($0.1) million and ($0.01) compared to ($0.6) million and ($0.06), respectively.

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022 as of 9/30/2022* (in millions, except for Loss per Share and percentages) 1Q23 1Q22 Change Total Revenue $5.9 $3.5 68.5% Gross Profit $1.6 $0.7 115.9% Gross Margin 26.6% 20.8% Operating Income (Loss) $0.0 ($0.5) 108.9% Operating Margin 0.8% -15.5% Net Loss ($0.1) ($0.6) 83.5% Diluted Loss Per Share ($0.01) ($0.06) 83.3%

Fiscal 2023 Commentary and Guidance

Fiscal 2023 Guidance Fiscal 2022 Actuals Change Revenue $22.0 - $23.5 Million $18.4 Million 20 - 31% EPS $0.04 - $0.08 ($0.13) $0.17 - 0.21 Diluted Shares Outstanding 10.9 million 10.6 million 0.3 million

"We started 2023 on a high note and have a strong pipeline of opportunities for the remainder of the year. In our second quarter, we expect to see a traditional dropoff in revenue relative to the first quarter due to seasonality over the holidays, where we see three potential blockbusters being released this calendar year leading into a strong lineup for calendar 2023.

"Additionally, we continue to move forward with the sales process for our newer, high-margin products like CineQC and our eSports offering. In fact, we have a strong pipeline of potential opportunities from theater operators/owners that want to host SNDBX's eSports leagues, which we are optimistic will turn into initial orders in the coming months. Given the early stages of both products, which will have a small impact on our financial results during the first half of the year, we are maintaining the guidance we provided last quarter until we report our second quarter earnings, at which time we'll have better visibility," concluded Rafnson.

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands except share and per share amounts) September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,294 $ 2,340 Marketable securities 4,234 4,363 Accounts receivable, net 1,750 1,762 Inventories 4,920 4,033 Prepaid expenses and other 439 864 Total Current Assets 13,637 13,362 Long-Term Assets: Marketable securities 315 325 Right-of-use asset 604 — Property, plant and equipment, net 22 22 Intangibles, net 815 839 Goodwill 287 287 Other assets 16 16 Total Long-Term Assets 2,059 1,489 Total Assets $ 15,696 $ 14,851 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,179 $ 1,583 Accrued expenses 530 655 Customer deposits 1,846 3,158 Lease liability - current 258 — Unearned warranty revenue 46 18 Total Current Liabilities 5,859 5,414 Long-Term Liabilities: Lease liability - non-current 364 — Deferred rent — 22 Total Long-Term Liabilities 364 22 Total Liabilities 6,223 5,436 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 10,958,398 and 10,828,398 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 12,653 12,500 Accumulated deficit (3,180 ) (3,085 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 9,473 9,415 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 15,696 $ 14,851

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except share and per share amounts) Three Months Three Months Ended Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 5,852 $ 3,474 Cost of goods sold 4,293 2,752 Gross profit 1,559 722 Operating expenses: Research and development 66 54 Selling and marketing 610 544 General and administrative 835 663 Total operating expenses 1,511 1,261 Operating income (loss) 48 (539 ) Other (income) expenses: Unrealized loss on investments 140 — Realized loss on investments 23 — Interest and other income (20 ) — Interest expense — 38 Total other (income) expense 143 38 Net loss $ (95 ) $ (577 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted 10,928,724 10,254,686 Net loss per common share basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 )

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (95 ) $ (577 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Provision for (reversal of) doubtful accounts 3 (90 ) Depreciation expense 2 13 Amortization expense 24 24 Unrealized loss on investments 140 — Realized loss on investments 23 — Cash expended in excess of rent expense (5 ) — Stock compensation expense — 56 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 9 (354 ) Inventories (887 ) (377 ) Prepaid expenses and other 425 (547 ) Accounts payable 1,597 (70 ) Accrued expenses 28 (217 ) Unearned warranty revenue 28 — Customer deposits (1,312 ) 1,370 Net cash used in operating activities (20 ) (769 ) Cash flows from investing activities Sale of marketable securities 493 — Purchases of marketable securities (517 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (26 ) — Cash flows from financing activities Net Proceeds from initial public offering — 12,360 Payments on line of credit — (590 ) Payments on notes payable — (1,241 ) Net cash provided by financing activities — 10,529 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (46 ) 9,760 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 2,340 1,270 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 2,294 $ 11,030 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Reclassification of IPO related costs from other assets to equity $ — $ 1,116 Accrued expenses settled by issuance of common stock $ 153 — Right-of-use asset recorded upon adoption of ASC 842 $ 681 $ — Cash paid during the period: Interest $ — $ 38 Income taxes $ — $ —

