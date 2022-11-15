CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) ("Krispy Kreme" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2022 with net revenue growing 10.1% year-over-year to $377.5 million, or 13.4% in constant currency, while organic revenue grew 12.0%. Foreign currency translation resulted in a negative 3.3% impact on net revenue growth during the third quarter due to the strength of the U.S. dollar. Sales per Hub in the U.S. and Canada increased by 18.4% year-over-year to $4.5 million while International Sales per Hub grew 16.3% to $10.0 million.
Organic growth was driven by the solid performance and expansion of Krispy Kreme's omni-channel model, with a 17% increase in Global Points of Access and strong organic revenue growth in all three business segments in our seasonally low quarter. Global Points of Access, which reflect all locations where fresh doughnuts and cookies can be purchased, increased by 294 during the quarter, providing consumers access to Krispy Kreme in more than 11,700 locations around the world.
GAAP Net Loss for the quarter was $11.8 million with Adjusted Net Income of $5.9 million. GAAP Loss per Share for the quarter was ($0.08) while Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.03 for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $38.5 million, which included approximately $3.1 million negative impact from the strong U.S. dollar.
Commenting on the Company's performance, President and CEO Mike Tattersfield stated, "We were pleased with our strong organic revenue growth in the third quarter, led by an acceleration in growth in the U.S. and Canada and Market Development. Margins improved significantly in the final period of the quarter as we successfully implemented price increases in the U.S. coupled with decreased promotional activity after Labor Day. Strong momentum continues into the fourth quarter enhanced by further recent pricing actions in the U.S. and U.K. and a robust global Halloween performance."
Mike continued, "Our international expansion strategy is progressing at a healthy pace. Just recently we opened in Jordan and announced a joint venture to enter into France in 2023. We are excited to also announce a new development agreement to open in Jamaica next year, bringing our total development deals signed in 2022 to 7 international countries, representing over 5,000 new potential points of access."
Financial Highlights
$ in millions, except per share data
Q3 2022
vs Q3 2021
Q1-Q3 2022
vs Q1-Q3 2021
Net Revenue
$377.5
+10.1%
$1,125.3
+11.0%
Organic Revenue(1)
$384.1
+12.0%
$1,134.3
+11.9%
GAAP Net (Loss)/Income
($11.8)
($8.1)
($7.8)
$11.3
Adjusted Net Income(1)
$5.9
($6.8)
$36.6
($14.1)
Operating (Loss)/Income
($1.0)
($2.9)
$23.8
($0.9)
Operating (Loss)/Income Margin
(0.3%)
-80 bps
2.1%
-30 bps
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$38.5
($2.9)
$134.8
($5.4)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
10.2%
-190 bps
12.0%
-180 bps
GAAP Diluted Income/(Loss) Per Share
($0.08)
($0.04)
($0.08)
+$0.12
Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)
$0.03
($0.03)
$0.18
($0.11)
Net Debt
$753.3
+10.7%
Notes:
(1) Non-GAAP figures - please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Key Operating Metrics
$ in millions, except access points
Q3 2022
vs Q3 2021
vs Q2 2022
Global Points of Access
11,703
+16.6%
+2.6%
Sales per Hub (U.S. and Canada) TTM
$4.5
+18.4%
+2.3%
Sales per Hub (International) TTM
$10.0
+16.3%
+2.0%
Ecommerce as a Percent of Retail Sales
18.5%
+170 bps
+100 bps
Third quarter 2022 Consolidated Results
Net revenue grew 10.1% in the third quarter to $377.5 million, or 13.4% in constant currency, and organic revenue grew 12.0% in the quarter. Organic revenue growth was driven by strong performances in our Hubs with Spokes, both domestically and internationally, leveraging a 16.6% increase in points of access from a year ago, and robust Ecommerce revenue growth.
GAAP Net Loss for the quarter was $11.8 million, compared to a GAAP Net Loss of $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter declined 6.9% to $38.5 million, due to an approximately $3.1 million negative impact from the strength of the U.S. dollar, higher promotional activity from the Beat the Pump promotion in the US through Labor Day and increased labor and commodity costs. Operating margins declined 80 basis points to -0.3%, while Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 190 basis points to 10.2% from the same quarter in 2021 driven by margin declines in our International segment and FX headwinds. However, Adjusted EBITDA margins improved significantly as the quarter progressed and were higher in the final period of the third quarter compared to a year ago.
Adjusted Net Income for the quarter declined 53.5% to $5.9 million compared to the same quarter in 2021. GAAP Diluted Net Loss per share in the quarter was ($0.08) compared to a net loss of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year with Adjusted Diluted EPS decreasing to $0.03 from $0.06 in the third quarter of 2021.
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2022 were 169.3 million, compared to 168.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Third Quarter Market Segment Results
U.S. and Canada: In the U.S. and Canada segment net revenue in the third quarter of 2022 grew 11.9% to $252.6 million, driven by the continued execution of our omni-channel strategy, including our Pumpkin Spice limited time offering across all channels including Branded Sweet Treats, Hubs with Spokes strength and Insomnia Cookies. Organic revenue increased 8.9% driven by increased points of access and successful price increases in retail locations in July and Delivered Fresh Daily ("DFD") doors in September. Points of Access increased by 206 in quarter to 6,259 and represents a 9.4% increase in Points of Access from a year ago.
U.S. and Canada Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.0% to $21.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 with a slight Adjusted EBITDA margin decline of 10 basis points to 8.7%. Hub and Spoke efficiency and a strong performance from Insomnia offset inflationary pressures, higher promotional activity in the first two periods of the third quarter and margin erosion at Hubs without Spokes. Adjusted EBITDA margins improved significantly as the quarter progressed, including strong margin expansion in September over the prior year, as promotional activity returned to normal levels and sales remained robust. This momentum has continued in the fourth quarter. Also during the third quarter, we closed 8 underperforming Hubs without Spokes that were previously announced.
International: In the International segment, net revenue grew 5.4% to $91.9 million, with organic growth of 15.5%. Organic growth in the quarter was driven by strong growth in Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Points of Access increased by 14 to 3,439, or 548 year to date. Foreign currency translation had a negative 10.1% impact on our International net revenue growth during the quarter.
International Adjusted EBITDA declined 15.7% to $18.3 million in the third quarter over the same period of the prior year, due to a $2.4 million impact from the higher U.S. dollar as well as a continued challenging environment in the U.K. Adjusted EBITDA for Mexico and Australia & New Zealand markets grew 18.1% in the third quarter compared to the same period in the prior year. International Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.9% in the third quarter, down 490 basis points compared the same period last year due to reduced margins in the U.K. from lower organic revenue growth and elevated inflation.
Market Development: In the Market Development segment, net revenue increased 10.9% to $33.0 million driven by a 32.7% increase in Points of Access compared to the prior year to 2,005, partially offset by franchise acquisitions and an 8.6% adverse impact from foreign currency exchange. Organic revenue growth accelerated to 26.0% compared to the same period in 2021 driven by a strong performance in our franchise markets, including South Korea and India, and our equity-owned Japan market where the Company is implementing its omni-channel model with the expansion of Ecommerce and the launch of DFD. Points of Access in the quarter increased by 74 and 192 year to date.
Market Development Adjusted EBITDA grew 14.6% to $10.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, with strong organic revenue growth partially offset by domestic franchise acquisitions and a foreign currency impact of negative $0.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins increased 100 basis points to 31.4% in the quarter.
The Company has signed development agreements in 2022 with franchise partners to open in Switzerland, Costa Rica, Jordan, Jamaica and Chile as well as a joint venture in France and a new partner in Turkey.
Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditures
During the third quarter of 2022, the company invested $23.5 million in capital expenditures, or 6.2% of revenue. For the first three quarters of 2022, the Company invested $75.0 million in capital expenditures, or 6.7% of revenue.
As of July 3, 2022, the Company had $28.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, $750.5 million of bank debt and $30.9 million of other debt-like items, for a total net debt of $753.3 million.
2022 Financial Outlook
Krispy Kreme re-iterates its guidance for the full year 2022 as follows:
- Net Revenue of $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion
- Organic Revenue growth of 10% to 12%
- Adjusted EBITDA of $189 million to $195 million
- Adjusted Net Income to Krispy Kreme shareholders, diluted, of $49 million to $54 million
- Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.29 to $0.32
- Approximately 170 million weighted average Diluted shares outstanding
- Adjusted Income Tax rate between 23% and 25%
- Capital Expenditures between $105 million to $110 million (approximately 7% of revenue)
- Net Leverage of approximately 3.6x, including the short-term impact from the U.S. Midwest franchise acquisition and FX headwinds, with a goal of 3.0x by the end of 2023
The Company's guidance includes an Adjusted EBITDA impact of approximately negative $10 to $12 million from foreign currency translation and input costs as a result of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar or approximately negative $0.05 per Diluted share. At current exchange rates, we expect to come in near the high end of the estimated impact range for 2022.
December Investor Day
Krispy Kreme previously announced it will host an Investor Day on December 15, 2022 at its headquarters in Charlotte, NC and virtually via webcast. The Company will provide further detail on our strategic vision and long-term growth goals and introduce our initial 2023-2026 outlook. To register for the event, please refer to the Events section of the Krispy Kreme's Investor Relations website.
Conference Call
Krispy Kreme will host a public conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time today to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 599-5188 and entering the conference ID 5487868. International participants can access the call via the corresponding number listed here and entering the conference ID 5487868. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, visit the Krispy Kreme investor relations website at investors.krispykreme.com. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call. Krispy Kreme's earnings press release and related materials will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.
Definitions
The following definitions apply to terms used throughout this press release:
- Global Points of Access: Reflects all locations at which fresh doughnuts or cookies can be purchased. We define Global Points of Access to include all Hot Light Theater Shops, Fresh Shops, Carts, Food Trucks and Other, DFD Doors and Cookie Shops, at both Company-owned and franchise locations as of the end of the respective reporting period. We monitor Global Points of Access as a metric that informs the growth of our omni-channel presence over time and believe this metric is useful to investors to understand our footprint in each of our segments.
- Hubs: Reflects locations where fresh doughnuts are produced and processed for sale at any point of access. We define Hubs to include self-sustaining Hot Light Theater Shops and Doughnut Factories, at both Company-owned and franchise locations as of the end of the respective reporting period.
- Sales Per Hub: Sales per Hub equals Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes, divided by the average number of Hubs with Spokes at the end of the five most recent quarters.
- Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes: Fresh Revenues include product sales generated from our Doughnut Shop business (including Ecommerce and delivery), as well as DFD sales, but excluding sales from our legacy wholesale business and our Branded Sweet Treat Line. It also excludes all Insomnia Cookies revenues as the measure is focused on the Krispy Kreme business. Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes equals the Fresh Revenues derived from those Hubs currently producing product for other shops, Carts, Food Trucks and Other, and/or DFD Doors, but excluding Fresh Revenues derived from those Hubs not currently producing product for other shops, Carts, Food Trucks and Other, and/or DFD Doors.
- Total Net Leverage Ratio: Calculated using Net Debt (including both bank debt and financing leases as part of debt) divided by Adjusted EBITDA.
- Free Cash Flow: Defined as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.
About Krispy Kreme
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with more than 11,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "outlook," "guidance," "working towards" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates that we consider reasonable but are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial conditions, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2022, filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and described in the other filings we make from time to time with the SEC. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of pandemics, changes in consumer preferences, the impact of inflation, and our ability to execute on our omni-channel business strategy. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document, and we do not undertake any obligation, other than as may be required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking or cautionary statement to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of events, unanticipated or otherwise, or changes in future operating results over time or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including organic revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Fresh Revenue from Hubs with Spokes and Sales per Hub, which differ from results using U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are not universally consistent calculations, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Other companies may calculate similarly titled financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of our consolidated historical operating results, you should examine our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with our historical consolidated financial statements and notes thereto filed with the SEC.
The Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as net income and other charges reflected in our reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.
Krispy Kreme, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
Net revenues
Product sales
$
370,216
$
334,324
$
1,102,045
$
989,132
Royalties and other revenues
7,306
8,475
23,254
24,662
Total net revenues
377,522
342,799
1,125,299
1,013,794
Product and distribution costs
102,870
92,152
299,539
257,166
Operating expenses
177,592
157,315
520,260
462,733
Selling, general and administrative expense
54,801
52,950
160,266
163,417
Marketing expenses
10,995
12,062
32,369
31,621
Pre-opening costs
1,200
1,192
3,514
4,335
Other expenses/(income), net
2,964
(359
)
1,800
(4,365
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
28,127
25,663
83,782
74,258
Operating (loss)/income
(1,027
)
1,824
23,769
24,629
Interest expense, net
8,871
7,186
23,808
25,228
Interest expense — related party
—
—
—
10,387
Other non-operating expense/(income), net
1,648
732
2,083
(126
)
Loss before income taxes
(11,546
)
(6,094
)
(2,122
)
(10,860
)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
294
(2,342
)
5,668
8,266
Net loss
(11,840
)
(3,752
)
(7,790
)
(19,126
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,216
1,907
5,113
6,736
Net loss attributable to Krispy Kreme, Inc.
$
(13,056
)
$
(5,659
)
$
(12,903
)
$
(25,862
)
Net loss per share:
Common stock — Basic
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.20
)
Common stock — Diluted
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.20
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
167,431
166,034
167,353
141,124
Diluted
167,431
166,034
167,353
141,124
Krispy Kreme, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of
(Unaudited)
January 2, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
28,096
$
38,562
Restricted cash
403
630
Accounts receivable, net
46,941
47,491
Inventories
49,406
34,851
Taxes receivable
16,537
14,662
Prepaid expense and other current assets
33,126
20,701
Total current assets
174,509
156,897
Property and equipment, net
450,954
438,918
Goodwill
1,074,241
1,105,322
Other intangible assets, net
966,358
992,520
Operating lease right of use asset, net
410,001
435,168
Other assets
25,788
16,429
Total assets
$
3,101,851
$
3,145,254
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
40,243
$
36,583
Current operating lease liabilities
45,551
50,359
Accounts payable
188,059
182,104
Accrued liabilities
111,818
140,750
Structured payables
123,331
116,361
Total current liabilities
509,002
526,157
Long-term debt, less current portion
738,504
680,307
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
400,594
415,208
Deferred income taxes, net
140,244
145,418
Other long-term obligations and deferred credits
39,784
42,509
Total liabilities
1,828,128
1,809,599
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized as of both October 2, 2022 and January 2, 2022; 167,437 and 167,251 shares issued and outstanding as of October 2, 2022 and January 2, 2022, respectively
1,674
1,673
Additional paid-in capital
1,422,850
1,415,185
Shareholder note receivable
(4,812
)
(4,382
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income tax
(37,380
)
(2,478
)
Retained deficit
(208,886
)
(178,409
)
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Krispy Kreme, Inc.
1,173,446
1,231,589
Noncontrolling interest
100,277
104,066
Total shareholders' equity
1,273,723
1,335,655
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,101,851
$
3,145,254
Krispy Kreme, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Quarters Ended
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(7,790
)
$
(19,126
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
83,782
74,258
Deferred income taxes
(10,259
)
9,168
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
1,700
Impairment and lease termination charges
7,255
854
(Gain)/loss on disposal of property and equipment
(244
)
157
Gain on sale-leaseback
(4,311
)
—
Share-based compensation
13,318
16,973
Change in accounts and notes receivable allowances
378
133
Inventory write-off
388
2,983
Other
804
(315
)
Change in operating assets and liabilities, excluding business acquisitions and foreign currency translation adjustments
(12,591
)
12,003
Net cash provided by operating activities
70,730
98,788
CASH FLOWS USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
(75,002
)
(83,485
)
Proceeds from disposals of assets
856
202
Proceeds from sale-leaseback
5,700
—
Acquisition of shops and franchise rights from franchisees, net of cash acquired
(17,335
)
(33,888
)
Purchase of equity method investment
(989
)
—
Other investing activities
(931
)
455
Net cash used for investing activities
(87,701
)
(116,716
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from the issuance of debt
121,500
670,000
Repayment of long-term debt and lease obligations
(70,180
)
(1,115,910
)
Payment of financing costs
—
(1,700
)
Proceeds from structured payables
219,459
194,927
Payments on structured payables
(211,778
)
(223,063
)
Payment of contingent consideration related to a business combination
(900
)
—
Capital contribution by shareholders, net of loans issued
(288
)
120,532
Proceeds from IPO, net of underwriting discounts (excluding unpaid issuance costs)
—
527,329
Payments of issuance costs in connection with IPO
(12,458
)
—
Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
410
53,337
Distribution to shareholders
(17,570
)
(42,334
)
Payments for repurchase and retirement of common stock
(2,425
)
(138,501
)
Distribution to noncontrolling interest
(11,525
)
(17,257
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
14,245
27,360
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(7,967
)
(1,827
)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(10,693
)
7,605
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
39,192
37,483
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
28,499
$
45,088
Krispy Kreme, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
Net loss
$
(11,840
)
$
(3,752
)
$
(7,790
)
$
(19,126
)
Interest expense, net
8,871
7,186
23,808
25,228
Interest expense — related party(1)
—
—
—
10,387
Income tax expense/(benefit)
294
(2,342
)
5,668
8,266
Depreciation and amortization expense
28,127
25,663
83,782
74,258
Share-based compensation
2,825
6,315
13,318
16,973
Employer payroll taxes related to share-based compensation
2
1,171
92
2,012
Other non-operating expense/(income), net(2)
1,648
732
2,083
(126
)
Acquisition and integration expenses(3)
790
1,288
1,389
3,663
Shop closure expenses(4)
5,735
—
7,859
—
Restructuring and severance expenses(5)
2,328
57
2,804
1,393
IPO-related expenses(6)
—
4,018
—
14,221
Gain on sale-leaseback
(1,937
)
—
(4,311
)
—
Other(7)
1,699
1,081
6,108
3,064
Adjusted EBITDA
$
38,542
$
41,417
$
134,810
$
140,213
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
Segment Adjusted EBITDA:
U.S. and Canada
$
21,896
$
19,912
$
81,521
$
75,760
International
18,254
21,655
55,033
60,676
Market Development
10,353
9,033
32,135
29,782
Corporate
(11,961
)
(9,183
)
(33,879
)
(26,005
)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
38,542
$
41,417
$
134,810
$
140,213
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
Net loss
$
(11,840
)
$
(3,752
)
$
(7,790
)
$
(19,126
)
Interest expense — related party(1)
—
—
—
10,387
Share-based compensation
2,825
6,315
13,318
16,973
Employer payroll taxes related to share-based compensation
2
1,171
92
2,012
Other non-operating expense/(income), net(2)
1,648
732
2,083
(126
)
Acquisition and integration expenses(3)
790
1,288
1,389
3,663
Shop closure expenses(4)
5,735
—
8,109
—
Restructuring and severance expenses(5)
2,328
57
2,804
1,393
IPO-related expenses(6)
—
4,018
—
14,221
Gain on sale-leaseback
(1,937
)
—
(4,311
)
—
Other(7)
1,699
1,081
6,108
3,064
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles(8)
7,083
7,497
21,307
22,573
KKI Term Loan Facility interest and debt issuance costs(9)
—
107
—
2,448
Tax impact of adjustments(10)
(2,470
)
(5,784
)
(5,889
)
(10,604
)
Tax specific adjustments(11)
—
(114
)
(628
)
3,833
Adjusted net income
$
5,863
$
12,616
$
36,592
$
50,711
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,216
)
(1,907
)
(5,113
)
(6,736
)
Adjusted net income attributable to Krispy Kreme, Inc.
$
4,647
$
10,709
$
31,479
$
43,975
Adjustment to adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders
—
(522
)
(374
)
(1,815
)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders - Basic
$
4,647
$
10,187
$
31,105
$
42,160
Additional income attributed to noncontrolling interest due to subsidiary potential common shares
(76
)
(88
)
(174
)
(237
)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders - Diluted
$
4,571
$
10,099
$
30,931
$
41,923
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
167,431
166,034
167,353
141,124
Dilutive effect of outstanding common stock options and RSUs
1,822
2,041
2,006
2,937
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
169,253
168,075
169,359
144,061
Adjusted net income per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.06
$
0.19
$
0.30
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.06
$
0.18
$
0.29
(1)
Consists of interest expense related to the Related Party Notes which were paid off in full during the quarter ended July 4, 2021.
(2)
Primarily foreign translation gains and losses in each period.
(3)
Consists of acquisition and integration-related costs in connection with the Company's business and franchise acquisitions, including legal, due diligence, consulting and advisory fees incurred in connection with acquisition and integration-related activities for the applicable period.
(4)
Includes lease termination costs, impairment charges, and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment. Shop closure expenses included in Adjusted Net Income for the three quarters ended October 2, 2022 are inclusive of accelerated depreciation related to replacing a point of sale system.
(5)
The quarter and three quarters ended October 2, 2022 consist of costs associated with restructuring of the global executive team. The quarter and three quarters ended October 3, 2021 consist of severance and related benefits costs associated with the Company's realignment of the Company shop organizational structure to better support the DFD and Branded Sweet Treat Line businesses.
(6)
Includes consulting and advisory fees incurred in connection with preparation for and execution of the Company's IPO.
(7)
The quarter and three quarters ended October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021 consist primarily of legal expenses incurred outside the ordinary course of business, including the net settlement of approximately $3.3 million negotiated with TSW Foods, LLC.
(8)
Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(9)
Includes interest expense and debt issuance costs incurred and recognized as expenses in connection with the extinguishment of the KKI Term Loan Facility within four business days of receipt of the net proceeds from the IPO.
(10)
Tax impact of adjustments calculated applying the applicable statutory rates. The quarter and three quarters ended October 2, 2022 also include the impact of disallowed executive compensation expense and a discrete tax benefit related to a legal accrual.
(11)
The three quarters ended October 2, 2022 consist of the recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit unrelated to ongoing operations. The three quarters ended October 3, 2021 consist primarily of the effect of tax law changes on existing temporary differences.
Krispy Kreme, Inc.
Segment Reporting (Unaudited)
(in thousands except percentages)
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
Net revenues:
U.S. and Canada
$
252,609
$
225,807
$
756,196
$
679,195
International
91,934
87,262
272,988
243,005
Market Development
32,979
29,730
96,115
91,594
Total net revenues
$
377,522
$
342,799
$
1,125,299
$
1,013,794
Q3 2022 Organic Revenue (1) - QTD
U.S. and Canada
International
Market
Total Company
Total net revenues in third quarter of fiscal 2022
$
252,609
$
91,934
$
32,979
$
377,522
Total net revenues in third quarter of fiscal 2021
225,807
87,262
29,730
342,799
Total Net Revenues Growth
26,802
4,672
3,249
34,723
Total Net Revenues Growth %
11.9
%
5.4
%
10.9
%
10.1
%
Impact of acquisitions
(6,809
)
—
1,917
(4,892
)
Impact of foreign currency translation
—
8,890
2,564
11,454
Organic Revenue Growth
$
19,993
$
13,562
$
7,730
$
41,285
Organic Revenue Growth %
8.9
%
15.5
%
26.0
%
12.0
%
(1) Organic revenue is total net revenue adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency translation.
|Q3 2022 Organic Revenue - YTD
U.S. and Canada
International
Market
Total Company
Total net revenues in first three quarters of fiscal 2022
$
756,196
$
272,988
$
96,115
$
1,125,299
Total net revenues in first three quarters of fiscal 2021
679,195
243,005
91,594
1,013,794
Total Net Revenues Growth
77,001
29,983
4,521
111,505
Total Net Revenues Growth %
11.3
%
12.3
%
4.9
%
11.0
%
Impact of acquisitions
(21,738
)
—
6,130
(15,608
)
Impact of foreign currency translation
—
18,843
5,769
24,612
Organic Revenue Growth
$
55,263
$
48,826
$
16,420
$
120,509
Organic Revenue Growth %
8.1
%
20.1
%
17.9
%
11.9
%
Q3 2021 Organic Revenue - QTD
U.S. and Canada
International
Market
Total Company
Total net revenues in third quarter of fiscal 2021
$
225,807
$
87,262
$
29,730
$
342,799
Total net revenues in third quarter of fiscal 2020
202,575
63,504
24,154
290,233
Total Net Revenues Growth
23,232
23,758
5,576
52,566
Total Net Revenues Growth %
11.5
%
37.4
%
23.1
%
18.1
%
Impact of acquisitions
(27,928
)
—
(1,195
)
(29,123
)
Impact of foreign currency translation
—
(5,305
)
—
(5,305
)
Organic Revenue Growth
$
(4,696
)
$
18,453
$
4,381
$
18,138
Organic Revenue Growth %
-2.3
%
29.1
%
18.1
%
6.2
%
Q3 2021 Organic Revenue - YTD
U.S. and Canada
International
Market
Total Company
Total net revenues in first three quarters of fiscal 2021
$
679,195
$
243,005
$
91,594
$
1,013,794
Total net revenues in first three quarters of fiscal 2020
557,280
158,575
80,566
796,421
Total Net Revenues Growth
121,915
84,430
11,028
217,373
Total Net Revenues Growth %
21.9
%
53.2
%
13.7
%
27.3
%
Impact of acquisitions
(99,062
)
—
(1,584
)
(100,646
)
Impact of foreign currency translation
—
(21,767
)
—
(21,767
)
Organic Revenue Growth
$
22,853
$
62,663
$
9,444
$
94,960
Organic Revenue Growth %
4.1
%
39.5
%
11.7
%
11.9
%
Sales per Hub
Trailing Four
Fiscal Year Ended
October 2, 2022
January 2, 2022
January 3, 2021
U.S. and Canada:
Revenues
$
1,005,414
$
928,413
$
782,717
Non-Fresh Revenues (1)
(39,148
)
(37,311
)
(128,619
)
Fresh Revenues from Insomnia Cookies and Hubs without Spokes (2)
(402,544
)
(415,768
)
(323,079
)
Sales from Hubs with Spokes
563,722
475,334
331,019
Sales per Hub (millions)
4.5
4.0
3.5
International:
Sales from Hubs with Spokes (3)
$
362,978
$
332,995
$
230,185
Sales per Hub (millions)
10.0
9.1
6.4
(1)
Includes legacy wholesale business revenues and Branded Sweet Treat Line revenues.
(2)
Includes Insomnia Cookies revenues and Fresh Revenues generated by Hubs without Spokes.
(3)
Total International net revenues is equal to Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes for that business segment.
Krispy Kreme, Inc.
Global Points of Access
(Unaudited)
Global Points of Access (1)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
January 2, 2022
U.S. and Canada: (2)
Hot Light Theater Shops
244
238
241
Fresh Shops
67
57
66
Cookie Shops
227
206
210
Carts, Food Trucks, and Other (3)
1
—
2
DFD Doors
5,720
5,220
5,204
Total
6,259
5,721
5,723
International:
Hot Light Theater Shops
35
30
32
Fresh Shops
384
363
370
Carts, Food Trucks, and Other (3)
12
1
1
DFD Doors
3,008
2,415
2,488
Total
3,439
2,809
2,891
Market Development: (4)
Hot Light Theater Shops
107
113
109
Fresh Shops
803
761
782
Carts, Food Trucks, and Other (3)
29
30
31
DFD Doors
1,066
607
891
Total
2,005
1,511
1,813
Total Global Points of Access (as defined)
11,703
10,041
10,427
Total Hot Light Theater Shops
386
381
382
Total Fresh Shops
1,254
1,181
1,218
Total Cookie Shops
227
206
210
Total Shops
1,867
1,768
1,810
Total Carts, Food Trucks, and Other
42
31
34
Total DFD Doors
9,794
8,242
8,583
Total Global Points of Access (as defined)
11,703
10,041
10,427
(1)
Excludes Branded Sweet Treat Line distribution points.
(2)
Includes Points of Access that were acquired from a franchisee in Canada during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. These Points of Access were previously included in the Market Development segment.
(3)
Carts and Food Trucks are non-producing, mobile (typically on wheels) facilities without walls or a door where product is received from a Hot Light Theater Shop or Doughnut Factory. Other includes a vending machine as of October 2, 2022. Points of Access in this category are primarily found in international locations, in airports, train stations, etc. Comparative data has been included in all periods presented above.
(4)
Includes locations in Japan which are Company-owned. All remaining Points of Access in the Market Development segment relate to our franchise business.
Krispy Kreme, Inc.
Global Hubs
(Unaudited)
Hubs
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
October 2, 2022
October 3, 2021
January 2, 2022
U.S. and Canada:
Hot Light Theater Shops (1)
241
234
238
Doughnut Factories
4
4
4
Total
245
238
242
Hubs with Spokes
129
121
126
International:
Hot Light Theater Shops (1)
26
25
25
Doughnut Factories
11
10
11
Total
37
35
36
Hubs with Spokes
37
35
36
Market Development:
Hot Light Theater Shops (1)
103
111
106
Doughnut Factories
26
26
27
Total
129
137
133
Total Hubs
411
410
411
(1)
Includes only Hot Light Theater Shops and excludes Mini Theaters. A Mini Theater is a Spoke location that produces some doughnuts for itself and also receives doughnuts from another producing location.
Krispy Kreme, Inc.
Net Debt and Leverage
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
October 2, 2022
January 2, 2022
Current portion of long-term debt
$
40,243
$
36,583
Long-term debt, less current portion
738,504
680,307
Total long-term debt, including debt issuance costs
778,747
716,890
Add back: Debt issuance costs
2,644
3,833
Total long-term debt, excluding debt issuance costs
781,391
720,723
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(28,096
)
(38,562
)
Net debt
$
753,295
$
682,161
Adjusted EBITDA - trailing four quarters
182,542
187,945
Net leverage ratio
4.1 x
3.6 x
