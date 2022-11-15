

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Sea Ltd (SE) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at -$369.54 million, or -$0.66 per share. This compares with -$450.05 million, or -$0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $3.16 billion from $2.69 billion last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.6 - $2.8 Bln



