Company confirms field geochemical exploration program is advancing on schedule and announces a well-defined spodumene pegmatite boulder train on PL 1597.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), an international critical mineral exploration and development company, announces field exploration work is advancing on schedule on its North-West Leinster Lithium Project (the "Property" or the "Project"), with a particular focus on Prospecting Licence Area ("PLA") 1597.

PLA 1597 forms part of the Company's Property exploration block, which is operated under an exclusive Option and Earn-in agreement with Technology Minerals Plc*.

Exploration Highlights:

Field geochemical exploration programs advancing on schedule.

The first target area in the vicinity of the historical spodumene bearing trench at Knockeen East is being targeted by a closely spaced deep overburden sampling program (Figure 2).

The area is also undergoing intensive prospecting which is consolidating the extent of the spodumene pegmatite boulder train as well as significantly enhancing the resolution of the dispersion zone and, therefore, the target potential drill target areas. See example of spodumene bearing boulder in Photo 1.

A total of 46 rock samples and 233 deep overburden samples along with 13 QAQC samples have been collected to date and submitted to ALS Laboratories for analysis.

Deep overburden sampling and prospecting is continuing across the survey grid area and will migrate to the second target area at Carriglead in due course.

This work is being carried out to help determine specific areas for follow up drilling.

Target focus PLA 1597

PLA 1597 was identified as prospective for lithium pegmatite potential by the Company's Project partner LRH and its exploration consultants Aurum Exploration Services ("Aurum") following detailed desktop studies, which outlined two proximal areas of spodumene-bearing pegmatite, as reported by previous operators in the mid-1970s. Initial prospecting by the Company confirmed a high grade spodumene bearing pegmatite boulder dispersion train during prospecting survey at two localities (Figure 1). Results from the six samples returned values between 0.70% Li2O to 2.95% Li2O at Knockeen and Carriglead, as previously disclosed by the Company (see news release of October 19, 2022).

* first-listed UK company, with its wholly owned subsidiary LRH Resources Limited ("LRH"), focused on creating a sustainable circular economy for battery metals.

Field Exploration Program Update

The current phase of detailed exploration work is centred on a location described in a 40-year-old historical report describing a trench excavated at Knockeen Townland on PLA 1597 as having uncovered in bedrock a 1.8m wide spodumene-bearing pegmatite dyke. However, no detailed laboratory assays or geological maps of the trench were reported at that time. Historical prospecting around the trench also reported the occurrence of up to 10 large boulders of spodumene bearing pegmatite at surface, some of which may have come from the pegmatite dyke historically intersected in the trench.

The current exploration program is utilizing a well tried and tested geochemical exploration technique called Pionjar or Deep Overburden Sampling. This technique uses equipment to penetrate the soil and glacial till down to the bedrock interface where a sample is collected for analysis. The depth of the sampled material varies between 1m and 5m at Knockeen. This technique is more accurate than sampling the surface soil material as the sample point is closer to the bedrock source of the lithium bearing pegmatites and helps to remove the effects of geochemical dispersion at higher levels in the overburden profile.

The first part of the two-stage program has been carried out on an initial closely spaced grid (Grid 1: Figure 2) over the area of the historical trench on 25m spaced lines with samples collected at 15m intervals or stations. The second stage is in progress, extending westwards following the trend of the spodumene pegmatite boulder train and termed Grid 2. This grid will cover a larger area at 50m line spacing and 30m sample intervals (Figure 2).

The field program commenced mid-October and will continue to late November. A total of 233 deep overburden samples along with 13 QAQC samples have been collected to date and submitted to ALS Laboratories for analysis. Results are pending.

In association with the deep overburden sampling a detailed program of prospecting is also ongoing and to date 46 rock samples have been collected and submitted to ALS Laboratories for analysis. Subject to any delays in the analysis of the samples, the results for the entire program are expected to be returned by the end of 2022.

Once the two grids at Knockeen are completed the team will move to the second target area at Carriglead, two kilometres to the south where a similar historically reported and since verified spodumene pegmatite boulder train has been identified (see Figure 1).





Photo 1: Deep Overburden sampling (top) and newly discovered Spodumene pegmatite samples from Knockeen (bottom)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7080/144225_ffb18f79848ce87c_001full.jpg

Figure 1: Map showing location of prospecting samples at Knockeen and Carriglead

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7080/144225_ffb18f79848ce87c_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Deep Overburden Sampling program at PLA 1597



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7080/144225_ffb18f79848ce87c_003full.jpg

Please see the Company's NW Leinster Project Overview for additional program details, in addition to the latest version of the Company's Investor Presentation available for download from the GBML website (www.gbml.ca).

Competent Person

All scientific and technical information in this announcement has been prepared under the supervision of EuroGeol Vaughan Williams M.Sc. P.Geo. (a Principal of Aurum Exploration Services, which currently provides exploration services to GBML and to LRH), and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Vaughan Williams is also company secretary of LRH.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and quoted on the OTCQB. GBML currently has five projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% in the North-West Leinster Lithium Property in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the Lithium King Property in Utah; (3) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Lapoile Lithium Project in Newfoundland; (4) an option to lease the Sawyer Camp prospective nickel-copper project in Michigan; and (5) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement (the "Lara Property Option Agreement") with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. The Lara Property Option Agreement also provides for a 0.75% net smelter royalty in favour of GBML.

