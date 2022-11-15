

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR):



Earnings: -$362.9 million in Q3 vs. $79.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.09 in Q3 vs. $1.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58.5 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.05 per share Revenue: $790.4 million in Q3 vs. $766.0 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.30



