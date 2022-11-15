ExaGrid Drives Next-Generation Backup Storage

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced the release of software Version 6.2, which begins shipping in early December 2022.

ExaGrid is constantly driving improvements in five key areas: ingest performance for the fastest backups and shortest backup window, fastest restores to keep user productive, scalability to ensure a fixed-length backup window as data grows as well as no forklift upgrades and no planned product obsolescence, lowest cost up front and over time, and a strong security story including the ability to recover after a security attack such as ransomware.

ExaGrid's Unique Architecture employs:

Front-end disk-cache Landing Zone for fast backups Optimized for large backup jobs, parallel backup support (job concurrency), no inline deduplication to slow backups down, encryption at the drive level to increase performance, and integrations with key backup applications for front-end load balancing. Fast restores as the data is in the native backup application format and is non-deduplicated to avoid compute-intensive data rehydration

Scale-out architecture Keeps a fixed-length backup window as data grows Eliminates disruptive and costly forklift upgrades Can mix and match any age and any size appliance eliminating planned product obsolescence to reduce costs over time

Non-network-facing Repository Tier Deduplicated data to efficiently store all current and long-term retention data for cost savings Not visible or accessible from the network Delayed deletes to ensure data deleted on the front-end Landing Zone is not immediately deleted in the repository ensuring data is ready for recovery after an attack Immutable data objects that are not deleted, changed, or modified to ensure recovery from encryption events



5 Key Updates in Version 6.2

Veritas NetBackup Single Target Storage Pool

ExaGrid has integrated with NetBackup and presents a single virtualized target pool of storage at each site. This approach automates job management between Veritas NetBackup and ExaGrid, where backup data is automatically sent to available ExaGrid appliances for front-end performance. Backup data is directed into any ExaGrid appliance as all ExaGrid appliances are in a single integrated scale-out system. ExaGrid automatically load balances all data across all non-network facing repositories for full storage utilization and globally deduplicates data across all repositories for maximum storage savings.

Veritas IT Analytics

ExaGrid has integrated with Veritas IT analytics, allowing reporting on key data statistics from the ExaGrid storage. This allows enterprises to include ExaGrid Tiered Backup storage along with unified insights for backup, storage, and virtual infrastructure.

ExaGrid, including Single Target Storage Pool and support of NetBackup Analytics, now has a total of 9 Veritas NetBackup integrations, including support of NetBackup Accelerator, OST Integration, integration with NetBackup media server hardware, AIR (Auto Image Replication), and GRT (granular level restore), optimized deduplication, and instant recovery.

New ExaGrid Cloud Tier Features and Integrations

ExaGrid physical appliances on premise in the data center can replicate data to the public clouds for disaster recovery (DR). ExaGrid has improved the performance and scalability of its ExaGrid Cloud Tier for Amazon AWS and has added ExaGrid Cloud Tier support for Microsoft Azure. ExaGrid physical on-site appliances replicate the deduplicated data in the repository to AWS or Azure, which is then written to AWS or Azure storage for long-term retention. The deduplicated data uses about 1/50th of the bandwidth versus undeduplicated data. ExaGrid encrypts the data in transit, and the cloud providers encrypt the data at rest.

Improved Performance

ExaGrid has improved its Adaptive Deduplication performance, increasing the Repository Tier's overall performance and further increasing the scalability and recovery points of data in the non-network-facing Repository Tier and offsite disaster recovery copy.

ExaGrid has greatly improved the performance of Veeam synthetic fulls (Veeam V12) by adding support for Veeam's Fast Clone technology in ExaGrid repositories. The synthetics fulls are at least 30X faster than previous versions.

Improved Security

ExaGrid has a strong ransomware recovery solution with a non-network-facing Repository Tier (tiered air gap), delayed delete policy, immutable data objects, and 2FA support. ExaGrid has added two new features:

An alert on large delete is generated as an early detection warning if a threat actor/hacker is trying to delete a large amount of recently ingested data (above a set operational threshold) on the ExaGrid front-end Landing Zone.

An alert on data deduplication change is generated when the deduplication ratio changes below a set threshold signaling that a large amount of encrypted data is being sent to the ExaGrid front-end Landing Zone or that the data on the Landing Zone is being encrypted.

These features add an early alert warning in addition to the current ExaGrid Retention Time-Lock (RTL) functionality, ensuring that the data in the non-network-facing tier is available for recovery.

"ExaGrid continues to focus on improving backup and restore performance, scalability, cost savings, and security," said Bill Andrews, CEO of ExaGrid. "Since ExaGrid is 100% focused on backup storage, all we do is obsess about making backup storage better. We are the only company worldwide focusing solely on backup storage. It is a testament to the product that we are installed in over 80 countries worldwide, have 99% of our customers on yearly maintenance and support contracts, have a NPS of +81, and a customer retention rate of 95%. All of these numbers are market-leading in storage. ExaGrid is a financially healthy and growing company that is cash positive, P&L positive, and EBITDA positive. The combination of our product, customer support, and financial strength is why customers trust ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories. Check out our 100+ Gartner Peer Insight Reviews. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score.

