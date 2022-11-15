Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Sibannac, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with alternative health and supplement maker Direct Global Supply (DGS). DGS is a well-established developer and manufacturer of alternative health and wellness products.

Originally based out of California, DGS and Sibannac are collaborating on the development of a new line of Kratom products to be manufactured out of Sibannac's FDA-registered facility in Scottsdale, Arizona. Kratom is the name of a tree from the coffee family native to Southeast Asia. Also known as mitragyna speciosa, it is grown in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Kratom is a natural pain relief compound whose variant strains can also be used to balance mood. The market for Kratom products is growing exponentially as a natural alternative to pharmaceuticals that have plagued chronic pain patients with addiction. The current market, estimated to be $1.3 billion in the U.S. across 5 million users, products are currently sold online and at retail in alternative health stores. The Kratom industry and millions of users have voiced support for the product as a long-term treatment for chronic pain. In response, the FDA has reconsidered its initial intention to make Kratom a controlled substance.

Sibannac's relationship with DGS has opened the access to highly coveted Kratom extracts and powders, which are needed as the raw material for manufacturing of various consumer products. Under the new relationship Sibananc is finishing the R&D on a new Kratom chocolate product which will be manufactured and shipped to distributors and consumers from our Scottsdale facility. The agreement with DGS is for worldwide distribution and includes all Sibannac products, including our next generation relaxation formula and newly acquired alcohol hangover remedy.

As DGS is already a well-known distributor in the Kratom space, the new agreement will allow Sibannac to take advantage of DGS' existing network of wholesale and retail accounts to roll out a line of planned Kratom products. In addition, Sibannac's marketing team has long-standing relationships with independent physician and alternative healthcare providers, such as chiropractors and naturopaths, for distribution to patients. The company is anticipating sales and revenues to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. The company operates an FDA registered, food-grade facility that is fully cGMP compliant and is vertically integrated, with product design, manufacturing, sales and marketing, all under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co., led by Eric Stoll, Sibannac's Chief Marketing Officer. The Campus is already providing services to leading wellness brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

