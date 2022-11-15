Medisafe Seamlessly integrates with Salesforce to Deliver Advanced Patient Connectivity and Engagement

New enhancements provide expanded program integration, deeper insights and timely response to support patient adherence

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Medisafe , a leading digital therapeutics company specializing in medication engagement, announced today the addition of new Salesforce CRM (customer relationship management) integration into its Care Connector platform to seamlessly manage patient support and HUB services from one central system within workflow. This exceptional technology connects Salesforce directly into Medisafe's best-in-class platform to deliver detailed information about a patient's health management journey and strengthening the connection between patients and their support teams/HUB services, with an extremely short time to market.

The advanced connection achieved through Medisafe's Care Connector end-to-end solution is leading the trend among HUBs and patient engagement programs to deliver a seamless flow of information. Medisafe is continuously expanding its technology to meet the dynamic needs of patients managing complex therapies, and this latest achievement allow HUB and pharmaceutical case managers to engage patients in digital drug companion programs, instructional videos, and timely interventions to support medication adherence.

"This latest enhancement demonstrates our commitment toward building the future ecosystem of patient support," said Omri Shor, co-founder and CEO of Medisafe. "With this depth of connectivity, integrated care teams will have direct and immediate access to personalized, validated patient information on their CRM workflow, to establish a stronger connection and timely responsiveness, ensuring patients feel valued and supported, leading to improved engagement and treatment adherence."

The new connectivity creates a fully integrated ecosystem with a suite of CRM managed package of components that can be leveraged across all pharmaceutical brands. Case managers can work directly from their CRM to send personalized updates and notifications direct to patients through their Medisafe app to support medication engagement. This new connectivity is achieved through an advanced API without any hard coding into systems or diminished processing within the Care Connector platform.

Medisafe will be premiering this new advancement at this year's HLTH conference in Las Vegas, November 14-17. Attendees can stop by booth #1222 for a live demo of this advanced technology. By continuing to enhance interoperability and introduce additional patient-centric features, Medisafe supports more than 10 million users to help manage their medications, stay engaged in their therapy and create a virtual support system toward living healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.Medisafe.com .

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement platform that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey. By combining advanced technology and behavior science, Medisafe reimagines the treatment journey to guide patients' specific journey needs and drive daily engagement. Its machine learning technology fuels the holistic patient engagement platform to personalize their support needs in a scalable fashion. By integrating existing patient support programs into its platform to extend capabilities, Medisafe is building a seamless future model of patient support and better health. Over 10M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's platform, delivering double digit results toward improving outcomes. The company manages over two billion medication doses via iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and more than 400,000 user reviews, Medisafe helps to create more daily engagement than Facebook or Twitter applications. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

www.medisafe.com .

