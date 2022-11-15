

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walmart Inc. (WMT):



Earnings: -$1.80 billion in Q3 vs. $3.11 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.66 in Q3 vs. $1.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.53 per share Revenue: $152.81 billion in Q3 vs. $140.53 billion in the same period last year.



