W&W subsidiary Württembergische Versicherung joins financing by existing investors

omni:us enables insurers to achieve AI-powered end-2-end claims automation in high-frequency property and casualty lines of business

To automate claims processing and further increase service quality, Württembergische Versicherung and omni:us will cooperate in the future

omni:us, leading provider of intelligent insurance claims management automation solutions, has closed its Series A+ expansion financing round with W&W subsidiary Württembergische Versicherung, as well as existing investors. With this financing, the company plans to further invest in its end-2-end claims automation technology and expand its team and presence in Europe and the UK.

"This Series A+ builds on an exceptional year for omni:us. We were able to add leading insurance companies to our customer base in Europe, launch key feature enhancements to our AIaaS (Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service) offering the omni:us Digital Claims Adjuster and at the same time strengthen our team with outstanding talent. We are particularly excited about the participation of W&W subsidiary Württembergische Versicherung and the strong commitment of our existing investors," says Martin Micko, CCO co-founder of omni:us.

With this strategic investment, Württembergische Versicherung is taking the next step in the digitalisation of the entire W&W Group, while omni:us is securing Württembergische's many years of successful and comprehensive market expertise. Both companies are aiming to further deepen their cooperation.

"The subsidiaries of W&W stand for stability and success for over 100 years. Over the past year of our collaboration, we were able to gain impressive insights into the strong foundation they have built over the last century. With their constant openness to innovate and overwhelming reliability, they have proven to be an exceptional partner. This is an excellent prerequisite for an effective and successful path ahead to help shape the future of insurance together. We are very much looking forward to learning from, and working with, them," adds Sofie Quidenus-Wahlforss, CEO co-founder of omni:us.

About omni:us

omni:us is leading provider of intelligent end-2-end insurance claims automation. The omni:us Digital Claims Adjuster (DCA) enables seamlessly integrated E2E claims automation within legacy applications and existing insurance core systems, such as Guidewire, Sapiens SAP. Integrated reference claims processes for P&C and Health, as well as a comprehensive AI-powered claims decision catalogue, help insurers reduce process costs by up to 35 percent while drastically increasing efficiency, speed of settlement and customer satisfaction.

Founded in 2015, the company consists of 68 AI and insurance experts from more than 20 nations. As a thought leader with over 320 publications on the topics of computer vision, artificial intelligence, and deep learning, omni:us enables insurers to develop data-driven products and services and thus act even more effectively and customer-oriented. omni:us has its headquarters in Berlin, as well as offices in the UK and the USA.

The company is ISO 27001 certified and works with a network of renowned partners, including Capgemini, PwC, IBM, Guidewire and Microsoft.

For more information visit www.omnius.com

