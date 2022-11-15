Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.11.2022 | 14:16
Storylines Residential Ship Introduces Shared Vacation Homes at Sea

A limited number of global residences are now available for fractional purchase

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storylines, the world's first environmentally sustainable private residence ship, is releasing a limited number of homes for shared purchase. The fractional shares are for 25%, allowing up to four residents to share a luxury residence on board the company's inaugural vessel, MV Narrative, which circumnavigates the world every three years.