DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 253.8622

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 64121

CODE: ACWU LN

ISIN: LU1829220133

