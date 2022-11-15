EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), a leading supplier of sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products, today reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results, referred to in the following as the September 2022 quarter and fiscal 2022.
Berry's Chairman and CEO Tom Salmon said, "Our businesses delivered fiscal year record results, including 10% revenue growth and 7% adjusted earnings per share growth, coming off of another record year in fiscal 2021. Over the past few years we have seen persistent inflation and have taken proactive pricing actions while investing in cost reduction efforts. I am also proud of the teams' efforts enabling us to generate another year of substantial free cash flow, ending the year with $876 million, allowing us to return $709 million to shareholders via share repurchases taking in 9% of our total shares outstanding. Additionally, our Board of Directors' authorization of both a new quarterly cash dividend and increasing our share repurchase authorization underscores our commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value. We believe our shares are significantly undervalued and the increased authorization reflects our confidence in the outlook of our business, our long-term strategy, and the strength of our operating model and cash flows.
"In both the near- and long-term, we remain focused on driving consistent, dependable, and sustainable growth, supported by our robust free cash flow and accompanied by our large-scale and diverse portfolio. Innovation and sustainability are increasingly embedded in everything we do and we continue to believe this represents a great opportunity for both growth and differentiation. As we navigate through fiscal 2023, we will continue our efforts on inflation recovery while taking the necessary actions to drive cost benefits through automation and asset optimization across our global footprint."
September Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Key Financials (1)
Quarterly Periods Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
GAAP results (in millions, except per share data)
October 1,
October 2,
October 1,
October 2,
Net sales
$3,421
$3,669
$14,495
$13,850
Operating income
336
312
1,242
1,292
EPS (diluted)
1.85
1.64
5.77
5.30
Quarterly Periods Ended
As reported
change
Comparable
October 1,
October 2,
October 2,
Adjusted non-GAAP results
Reported
Comparable
Net sales
$3,421
$3,669
$3,441
(7%)
(1%)
Operating EBITDA
539
530
494
2%
9%
Adjusted EPS (diluted)
2.19
1.89
1.85
16%
18%
Fiscal Year Ended
As reported
change
Comparable
October 1,
October 2,
October 2,
Adjusted non-GAAP results
Reported
Comparable
Net sales
$14,495
$13,850
$13,180
5%
10%
Operating EBITDA
2,101
2,224
2,118
(6%)
(1%)
Adjusted EPS (diluted)
7.40
7.21
6.92
3%
7%
(1)
Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items not considered to be ongoing operations. In addition, comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency and recent divestitures. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates" section or in reconciliation tables in this release.
September 2022 Quarter
Consolidated Overview
Net sales were flat as a 2% organic volume decline was partially offset by increased selling prices of 2% due to the pass through of inflation.
The operating income increase of 8% is primarily attributed to a $58 million favorable impact from price cost spread, partially offset by modestly softer customer demand.
Consumer Packaging - International
The net sales growth of 8% is primarily attributed to increased selling prices due to the pass through of inflation.
Operating income was essentially flat as a $17 million favorable impact from price recovery was offset by an unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes.
Consumer Packaging - North America
Net sales were modestly higher as increased selling prices offset essentially flat demand.
The operating income increase of 60% is primarily attributed to a $38 million favorable impact from price recovery along with $7 million decrease in depreciation and amortization.
Health, Hygiene, & Specialties
Net sales were down by 6% as a result of the pass through of lower selling prices.
The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $31 million negative impact from the timing lag of recovering inflation.
Engineered Materials
The net sales decline of 7% was primarily attributed to our concerted effort to improve our sales mix to higher value products which had a negative impact on demand.
The operating income increase of 30% is primarily attributed to the recovery of inflation and our improved sales mix to higher value products partially offset by softer customer demand and our concerted effort to improve our sales mix to higher value products.
Fiscal Year
Consolidated Overview
The net sales growth is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $1,650 million due to the pass through of inflation, partially offset by a $420 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency, a 2% organic volume decline, a $131 million decrease from extra shipping days in fiscal 2021, and fiscal 2021 divestiture sales of $118 million.
The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $32 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency, a $49 million decrease from the organic volume decline, a $22 million decrease from extra shipping days in fiscal 2021, and fiscal 2021 divestiture operating income of $16 million. These decreases are partially offset by a $36 million decrease in business integration expense and a $30 million favorable impact from price cost spread and product mix.
Consumer Packaging - International
The net sales growth is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $498 million due to the pass through of inflation, partially offset by a $299 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency and fiscal 2021 divestiture sales of $84 million.
The operating income increase is primarily attributed to a $46 million decrease in business integration activities, a $26 million favorable impact from price cost spread. These increases were partially offset by a $24 million impact from foreign currency, and fiscal 2021 divestiture operating income of $10 million.
Consumer Packaging - North America
The net sales growth is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $470 million due to the pass through of inflation, partially offset by a $40 million decrease from extra shipping days in fiscal 2021.
The operating income increase is primarily attributed to a $72 million favorable impact from price cost spread, and a $10 million decrease in depreciation and amortization, partially offset by extra shipping days in fiscal 2021 and higher business integration expense.
Health, Hygiene, & Specialties
The net sales growth is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $180 million due to the pass through of inflation, partially offset by a 3% organic volume decline, a $49 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency, and a $42 million decrease from extra shipping days in fiscal 2021. The volume decline is primarily attributed to the moderation of advantaged products related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $138 million unfavorable impact from price cost spread and negative product mix, a $14 million decline from the volume decline, and extra shipping days in fiscal 2021.
Engineered Materials
The net sales growth is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $500 million due to the pass through of inflation, partially offset by a 5% organic volume decline, a $72 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency, a $44 million decrease from extra shipping days in fiscal 2021, and fiscal 2021 divestiture sales of $34 million. The organic volume decline is primarily attributed to our concerted effort to improve our sales mix, along with general market softness and supply chain disruptions.
The operating income increase is primarily attributed to a $76 million favorable impact from price cost spread, partially offset by a $22 million decrease from the organic volume decline, fiscal 2021 divestiture operating income of $13 million and extra shipping days in fiscal 2021.
Capital Allocation
Today, Berry announced the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and increased the capacity available under the Company's existing stock repurchase program to $1.0 billion. The Board of Directors authorized the first quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock, to be paid on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2022.
Berry repurchased 12.2 million shares (9% of outstanding shares) during fiscal year 2022, for a total cost of $709 million. The Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $700 million allocation to its existing share repurchase program, resulting in more than $1 billion of available capacity under the program. The Company expects to return over $700 million through share repurchases and dividends in fiscal 2023. The return of capital reflects the continued execution of the Company's opportunistic capital allocation strategy, which includes funding organic growth projects, share repurchases, dividends, debt pay down, divestitures, and strategic bolt-on acquisitions. Furthermore, we ended the fiscal year with net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 3.7x, the lowest we have been as a publicly traded company, and a one-tenth reduction from the beginning of the fiscal year while returning over $700 million to our shareholders via strategic share repurchases.
Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook
Fiscal 2023
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$7.30-$7.80
Free cash flow
$800-$900 million
Berry expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $7.30 to $7.80. This guidance assumes a range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion of operating EBITDA, an effective tax rate of 23%, full year depreciation expense of $550 million, and interest expense of $350 million. The guidance also factors in foreign currency and resin rates as of the end of the October 2022. Capital expenditures are expected to be $600 million. We anticipate the cadence of earnings and cash flow in fiscal 2023, to be very similar to fiscal 2022, as we continue to implement our price recovery efforts, drive cost efficiencies, and onboard organic growth investments. To the extent customer demand softens, we feel very confident in our ability to continue inflation recovery while driving cost reduction efforts to improve efficiencies and optimize our global assets. The Company expects $600 million or more of our cash flow to be allocated towards share repurchases.
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(in millions of dollars, except per share data amounts)
Quarterly Period Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
October 1,
2022
October 2,
2021
October 1,
2022
October 2,
2021
Net sales
$
3,421
$
3,669
$
14,495
$
13,850
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
2,834
3,078
12,123
11,352
Selling, general and administrative
185
199
850
867
Amortization of intangibles
61
69
257
288
Restructuring and transaction activities
5
11
23
51
Operating income
336
312
1,242
1,292
Other expense
9
6
22
|
51
Interest expense
74
79
286
336
Income before income taxes
253
227
934
905
Income tax expense (benefit)
20
(1
)
168
172
Net income
$
233
$
228
$
766
$
733
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.87
$
1.68
$
5.87
$
5.45
Diluted
1.85
1.64
5.77
5.30
Outstanding weighted-average shares: (in millions)
Basic
124.7
135.4
130.6
134.6
Diluted
126.0
138.7
132.8
138.3
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in millions of dollars)
October 1,
October 2,
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,410
$
1,091
Accounts receivable
1,777
1,879
Inventories
1,802
1,828
Other current assets
175
217
Property, plant, and equipment
4,342
4,756
Goodwill, intangible assets, and other long-term assets
7,450
8,111
Total assets
$
16,956
$
17,882
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Current liabilities, excluding current debt
$
2,831
$
3,165
Current and long-term debt
9,255
9,460
Other long-term liabilities
1,674
2,077
Stockholders' equity
3,196
3,180
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,956
$
17,882
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in millions of dollars)
Fiscal Year Ended
October 1,
October 2,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
766
$
733
Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
562
566
Amortization of intangibles
257
288
Non-cash interest
6
32
Deferred income tax
(48
)
(73
)
Share-based compensation expense
39
40
Settlement of derivatives
201
-
Other non-cash operating activities, net
(22
)
49
Changes in working capital
(198
)
(55
)
Net cash from operating activities
1,563
1,580
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant, and equipment, net
(687
)
(676
)
Settlement of net investment hedges
76
-
Divestiture of businesses
128
165
Net cash from investing activities
(483
)
(511
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments on long-term borrowings
(22
)
(3,496
)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
-
2,716
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
27
60
Debt financing costs
-
(21
)
Repurchase of common stock
(709
)
-
Net cash from financing activities
(704
)
(741
)
Effect of currency translation on cash
(57
)
13
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
319
341
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,091
750
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
1,410
$
1,091
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Segment and Supplemental Comparable Basis Information
(Unaudited)
(in millions of dollars)
Quarterly Period Ended October 1, 2022
Consumer Packaging - International
Consumer Packaging- North America
Health, Hygiene & Specialties
Engineered Materials
Total
Net sales
$
1,003
$
888
$
738
$
792
$
3,421
Operating income
$
98
$
103
$
44
$
91
$
336
Depreciation and amortization
75
53
43
28
199
Restructuring and transaction activities (1)
—
2
3
—
5
Other non-cash charges
(1
)
—
—
—
(1
)
Operating EBITDA
$
172
$
158
$
90
$
119
$
539
Quarterly Period Ended October 2, 2021
Consumer Packaging - International
Consumer Packaging - North America
Health, Hygiene & Specialties
Engineered Materials
Total
Reported net sales
$
1,099
$
878
$
809
$
883
$
3,669
Foreign currency and divestitures
(173
)
—
(24
)
(31
)
(228
)
Comparable net sales (2)
$
926
$
878
$
785
$
852
$
3,441
Operating income
$
102
$
64
$
76
$
70
$
312
Depreciation and amortization
83
60
47
25
215
Restructuring and transaction activities (1)
12
(1
)
—
—
11
Other non-cash charges
(11
)
1
1
1
(8
)
Operating EBITDA (as reported)
$
186
$
124
$
124
$
96
$
530
Foreign currency and divestitures
(29
)
—
(4
)
(3
)
(36
)
Comparable operating EBITDA (2)
$
157
$
124
$
120
$
93
$
494
(1)
Primarily includes transaction activity costs related to the RPC acquisition.
(2)
The prior year comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency and recent divestitures. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates" section or in reconciliation tables in this release.
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Segment and Supplemental Comparable Basis Information
(Unaudited)
(in millions of dollars)
Fiscal Year Ended October 1, 2022
Consumer Packaging - International
Consumer Packaging- North America
Health, Hygiene & Specialties
Engineered Materials
Total
Net sales
$
4,293
$
3,548
$
3,166
$
3,488
$
14,495
Operating income
$
346
$
338
$
230
$
328
$
1,242
Depreciation and amortization
317
214
176
112
819
Restructuring and transaction activities (1)
10
5
6
2
23
Other non-cash charges
(5
)
8
8
6
17
Operating EBITDA
$
668
$
565
$
420
$
448
$
2,101
Fiscal Year Ended October 2, 2021
Consumer Packaging - International
Consumer Packaging - North America
Health, Hygiene & Specialties
Engineered Materials
Total
Reported net sales
$
4,242
$
3,141
$
3,158
$
3,309
$
13,850
Foreign currency and divestitures
(388
)
(40
)
(92
)
(150
)
(670
)
Comparable net sales (2)
$
3,854
$
3,101
$
3,066
$
3,159
$
13,180
Operating income
$
317
$
276
$
398
$
301
$
1,292
Depreciation and amortization
341
224
177
112
854
Restructuring and transaction activities (1)
56
—
(1
)
(4
)
51
Other non-cash charges
—
10
9
8
27
Operating EBITDA (as reported)
$
714
$
510
$
583
$
417
$
2,224
Foreign currency and divestitures
(60
)
(8
)
(17
)
(21
)
(106
)
Comparable operating EBITDA (2)
$
654
$
502
$
566
$
396
$
2,118
(1)
Primarily includes transaction activity costs related to the RPC acquisition.
(2)
The prior year comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency and recent divestitures. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates" section or in reconciliation tables in this release.
Note: For comparison purposes to the fiscal year 2021, Operating EBITDA margins for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2022, would be increased by 190 basis points (to 16.4%) when adjusted for the impact of inflation on net sales of $1.65 billion.
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Reconciliation Schedules
(Unaudited)
(in millions of dollars, except per share data)
Quarterly Period Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
October 1,
October 2,
October 1,
October 2,
Net income
$
233
$
228
$
766
$
733
Add: other expense
9
6
22
51
Add: interest expense
74
79
286
336
Add: income tax expense
20
(1
)
168
172
Operating income
$
336
$
312
$
1,242
$
1,292
Add: restructuring and transaction activities
5
11
23
51
Add: other non-cash charges
(1
)
(8
)
17
27
Adjusted operating income (4)
$
340
$
315
$
1,282
$
1,370
Add: depreciation
138
146
562
566
Add: amortization of intangibles
61
69
257
288
Operating EBITDA (4)
$
539
$
530
$
2,101
$
2,224
Cash flow from operating activities
$
1,218
$
668
$
1,563
$
1,580
Net additions to property, plant, and equipment
(129
)
(156
)
(687
)
(676
)
Free cash flow (4)
$
1,089
$
512
$
876
$
904
Net income per diluted share
$
1.85
$
1.64
$
5.77
$
5.30
Other expense, net
0.07
0.04
0.17
0.37
Restructuring and transaction activities
0.04
0.08
0.17
0.37
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions (1)
0.48
0.50
1.94
2.08
Non-comparable tax items (2)
(0.14
)
(0.22
)
(0.13
)
(0.24
)
Income tax impact on items above
(0.11
)
(0.16
)
(0.52
)
(0.67
)
Adjusted net income per diluted share (4)
$
2.19
$
1.89
$
7.40
$
7.21
Foreign currency and divestitures
(0.04
)
(0.29
)
Comparable adjusted net income per diluted share (4)
$
1.85
$
6.92
Estimated Fiscal 2023
Cash flow from operating activities
$1,400-$1,500
Net additions to property, plant, and equipment
(600)
Free cash flow (4)
$800-$900
Comparable Y-O-Y Growth (FY22 actual results to FY23 guidance mid-point)
Adj. EPS
Op. EBITA
FY'22 actual
$ 7.40
$2,101
Foreign currency and divestitures (3)
(0.40)
(95)
FY'22 comparable (4)
$7.00
$2,006
FY'23 (at the mid-point of guidance expectation)
$7.55
$2,100
Expected year-over-year comparable growth (4)
~8%
~5%
(1)
Amortization of intangibles from acquisition are added back to better align our calculation of adjusted EPS with peers.
(2)
During the 2022 and 2021 fiscal years, the Company obtained certain tax benefits of $18 million and $30 million, respectively, deemed as non-comparable. Additionally, we included the prior year extra days (which was in the December 2021 quarter only), in the non-comparable line.
(3)
The FY 2022 comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency (as of October 2022) and recent divestitures.
(4)
Supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to operating or net income or cash flows from operating activities, in each case determined in accordance with GAAP. Organic sales growth and comparable basis measures exclude the impact of currency translation effects and acquisitions. These non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently by other companies, including other companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Berry's management believes that adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are useful to our investors because they allow for a better period-over-period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management's view, do not reflect our core operating performance.
