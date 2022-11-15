EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), a leading supplier of sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products, today reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results, referred to in the following as the September 2022 quarter and fiscal 2022.

Berry's Chairman and CEO Tom Salmon said, "Our businesses delivered fiscal year record results, including 10% revenue growth and 7% adjusted earnings per share growth, coming off of another record year in fiscal 2021. Over the past few years we have seen persistent inflation and have taken proactive pricing actions while investing in cost reduction efforts. I am also proud of the teams' efforts enabling us to generate another year of substantial free cash flow, ending the year with $876 million, allowing us to return $709 million to shareholders via share repurchases taking in 9% of our total shares outstanding. Additionally, our Board of Directors' authorization of both a new quarterly cash dividend and increasing our share repurchase authorization underscores our commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value. We believe our shares are significantly undervalued and the increased authorization reflects our confidence in the outlook of our business, our long-term strategy, and the strength of our operating model and cash flows.

"In both the near- and long-term, we remain focused on driving consistent, dependable, and sustainable growth, supported by our robust free cash flow and accompanied by our large-scale and diverse portfolio. Innovation and sustainability are increasingly embedded in everything we do and we continue to believe this represents a great opportunity for both growth and differentiation. As we navigate through fiscal 2023, we will continue our efforts on inflation recovery while taking the necessary actions to drive cost benefits through automation and asset optimization across our global footprint."

September Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results Key Financials (1) Quarterly Periods Ended Fiscal Year Ended GAAP results (in millions, except per share data) October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 Net sales $3,421 $3,669 $14,495 $13,850 Operating income 336 312 1,242 1,292 EPS (diluted) 1.85 1.64 5.77 5.30

Quarterly Periods Ended As reported change Comparable

basis

change October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 October 2,

2021 Adjusted non-GAAP results Reported Comparable Net sales $3,421 $3,669 $3,441 (7%) (1%) Operating EBITDA 539 530 494 2% 9% Adjusted EPS (diluted) 2.19 1.89 1.85 16% 18%

Fiscal Year Ended As reported change Comparable

basis

change October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 October 2,

2021 Adjusted non-GAAP results Reported Comparable Net sales $14,495 $13,850 $13,180 5% 10% Operating EBITDA 2,101 2,224 2,118 (6%) (1%) Adjusted EPS (diluted) 7.40 7.21 6.92 3% 7%

(1) Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items not considered to be ongoing operations. In addition, comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency and recent divestitures. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates" section or in reconciliation tables in this release.

September 2022 Quarter

Consolidated Overview

Net sales were flat as a 2% organic volume decline was partially offset by increased selling prices of 2% due to the pass through of inflation.

The operating income increase of 8% is primarily attributed to a $58 million favorable impact from price cost spread, partially offset by modestly softer customer demand.

Consumer Packaging - International

The net sales growth of 8% is primarily attributed to increased selling prices due to the pass through of inflation.

Operating income was essentially flat as a $17 million favorable impact from price recovery was offset by an unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes.

Consumer Packaging - North America

Net sales were modestly higher as increased selling prices offset essentially flat demand.

The operating income increase of 60% is primarily attributed to a $38 million favorable impact from price recovery along with $7 million decrease in depreciation and amortization.

Health, Hygiene, & Specialties

Net sales were down by 6% as a result of the pass through of lower selling prices.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $31 million negative impact from the timing lag of recovering inflation.

Engineered Materials

The net sales decline of 7% was primarily attributed to our concerted effort to improve our sales mix to higher value products which had a negative impact on demand.

The operating income increase of 30% is primarily attributed to the recovery of inflation and our improved sales mix to higher value products partially offset by softer customer demand and our concerted effort to improve our sales mix to higher value products.

Fiscal Year

Consolidated Overview

The net sales growth is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $1,650 million due to the pass through of inflation, partially offset by a $420 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency, a 2% organic volume decline, a $131 million decrease from extra shipping days in fiscal 2021, and fiscal 2021 divestiture sales of $118 million.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $32 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency, a $49 million decrease from the organic volume decline, a $22 million decrease from extra shipping days in fiscal 2021, and fiscal 2021 divestiture operating income of $16 million. These decreases are partially offset by a $36 million decrease in business integration expense and a $30 million favorable impact from price cost spread and product mix.

Consumer Packaging - International

The net sales growth is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $498 million due to the pass through of inflation, partially offset by a $299 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency and fiscal 2021 divestiture sales of $84 million.

The operating income increase is primarily attributed to a $46 million decrease in business integration activities, a $26 million favorable impact from price cost spread. These increases were partially offset by a $24 million impact from foreign currency, and fiscal 2021 divestiture operating income of $10 million.

Consumer Packaging - North America

The net sales growth is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $470 million due to the pass through of inflation, partially offset by a $40 million decrease from extra shipping days in fiscal 2021.

The operating income increase is primarily attributed to a $72 million favorable impact from price cost spread, and a $10 million decrease in depreciation and amortization, partially offset by extra shipping days in fiscal 2021 and higher business integration expense.

Health, Hygiene, & Specialties

The net sales growth is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $180 million due to the pass through of inflation, partially offset by a 3% organic volume decline, a $49 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency, and a $42 million decrease from extra shipping days in fiscal 2021. The volume decline is primarily attributed to the moderation of advantaged products related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $138 million unfavorable impact from price cost spread and negative product mix, a $14 million decline from the volume decline, and extra shipping days in fiscal 2021.

Engineered Materials

The net sales growth is primarily attributed to increased selling prices of $500 million due to the pass through of inflation, partially offset by a 5% organic volume decline, a $72 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency, a $44 million decrease from extra shipping days in fiscal 2021, and fiscal 2021 divestiture sales of $34 million. The organic volume decline is primarily attributed to our concerted effort to improve our sales mix, along with general market softness and supply chain disruptions.

The operating income increase is primarily attributed to a $76 million favorable impact from price cost spread, partially offset by a $22 million decrease from the organic volume decline, fiscal 2021 divestiture operating income of $13 million and extra shipping days in fiscal 2021.

Capital Allocation

Today, Berry announced the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and increased the capacity available under the Company's existing stock repurchase program to $1.0 billion. The Board of Directors authorized the first quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock, to be paid on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2022.

Berry repurchased 12.2 million shares (9% of outstanding shares) during fiscal year 2022, for a total cost of $709 million. The Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $700 million allocation to its existing share repurchase program, resulting in more than $1 billion of available capacity under the program. The Company expects to return over $700 million through share repurchases and dividends in fiscal 2023. The return of capital reflects the continued execution of the Company's opportunistic capital allocation strategy, which includes funding organic growth projects, share repurchases, dividends, debt pay down, divestitures, and strategic bolt-on acquisitions. Furthermore, we ended the fiscal year with net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 3.7x, the lowest we have been as a publicly traded company, and a one-tenth reduction from the beginning of the fiscal year while returning over $700 million to our shareholders via strategic share repurchases.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

Fiscal 2023 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $7.30-$7.80 Free cash flow $800-$900 million

Berry expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $7.30 to $7.80. This guidance assumes a range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion of operating EBITDA, an effective tax rate of 23%, full year depreciation expense of $550 million, and interest expense of $350 million. The guidance also factors in foreign currency and resin rates as of the end of the October 2022. Capital expenditures are expected to be $600 million. We anticipate the cadence of earnings and cash flow in fiscal 2023, to be very similar to fiscal 2022, as we continue to implement our price recovery efforts, drive cost efficiencies, and onboard organic growth investments. To the extent customer demand softens, we feel very confident in our ability to continue inflation recovery while driving cost reduction efforts to improve efficiencies and optimize our global assets. The Company expects $600 million or more of our cash flow to be allocated towards share repurchases.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Operating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, and comparable basis net sales, and adjusted EPS. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable measures determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) is set forth at the end of this press release. Information reconciling forward-looking Operating EBITDA is not provided because such information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to certain items, including debt refinancing activity or other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our estimates of the impact of COVID-19 are based on product mix and prior internal sales estimates compared to actual sales.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical, including statements relating to the expected future performance of the Company, are considered "forward looking" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "outlook," "anticipates" or "looking forward," or similar expressions that relate to our strategy, plans, intentions, or expectations. All statements we make relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates, and financial results or to our expectations regarding future industry trends are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments.

Our actual results may differ materially from those that we expected due to a variety of factors, including without limitation: (1) risks associated with our substantial indebtedness and debt service; (2) changes in prices and availability of resin and other raw materials and our ability to pass on changes in raw material prices to our customers on a timely basis; (3) risks related to acquisitions or divestitures and integration of acquired businesses and their operations, and realization of anticipated cost savings and synergies; (4) risks related to international business, including transactional and translational foreign currency exchange rate risk and the risks of compliance with applicable export controls, sanctions, anti-corruption laws and regulations; (5) increases in the cost of compliance with laws and regulations, including environmental, safety, and climate change laws and regulations; (6) labor issues, including the potential labor shortages, shutdowns or strikes, or the failure to renew effective bargaining agreements; (7) risks related to disruptions in the overall global economy, persistent inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the financial markets that may adversely impact our business, including as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; (8) risk of catastrophic loss of one of our key manufacturing facilities, natural disasters, and other unplanned business interruptions; (9) risks related to weather-related events and longer-term climate change patterns; (10) risks related to the failure of, inadequacy of, or attacks on our information technology systems and infrastructure; (11) risks that our restructuring programs may entail greater implementation costs or result in lower cost savings than anticipated; (12) risks related to future write-offs of substantial goodwill; (13) risks of competition, including foreign competition, in our existing and future markets; (14) risks related to market conditions associated with our share repurchase program; (15) risks related to market disruptions and increased market volatility as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; and (16) the other factors discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share data amounts) Quarterly Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Net sales $ 3,421 $ 3,669 $ 14,495 $ 13,850 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 2,834 3,078 12,123 11,352 Selling, general and administrative 185 199 850 867 Amortization of intangibles 61 69 257 288 Restructuring and transaction activities 5 11 23 51 Operating income 336 312 1,242 1,292 Other expense 9 6 22 51 Interest expense 74 79 286 336 Income before income taxes 253 227 934 905 Income tax expense (benefit) 20 (1 ) 168 172 Net income $ 233 $ 228 $ 766 $ 733 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.87 $ 1.68 $ 5.87 $ 5.45 Diluted 1.85 1.64 5.77 5.30 Outstanding weighted-average shares: (in millions) Basic 124.7 135.4 130.6 134.6 Diluted 126.0 138.7 132.8 138.3

Berry Global Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions of dollars) October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,410 $ 1,091 Accounts receivable 1,777 1,879 Inventories 1,802 1,828 Other current assets 175 217 Property, plant, and equipment 4,342 4,756 Goodwill, intangible assets, and other long-term assets 7,450 8,111 Total assets $ 16,956 $ 17,882 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities, excluding current debt $ 2,831 $ 3,165 Current and long-term debt 9,255 9,460 Other long-term liabilities 1,674 2,077 Stockholders' equity 3,196 3,180 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,956 $ 17,882

Berry Global Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions of dollars) Fiscal Year Ended October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 766 $ 733 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 562 566 Amortization of intangibles 257 288 Non-cash interest 6 32 Deferred income tax (48 ) (73 ) Share-based compensation expense 39 40 Settlement of derivatives 201 - Other non-cash operating activities, net (22 ) 49 Changes in working capital (198 ) (55 ) Net cash from operating activities 1,563 1,580 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment, net (687 ) (676 ) Settlement of net investment hedges 76 - Divestiture of businesses 128 165 Net cash from investing activities (483 ) (511 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on long-term borrowings (22 ) (3,496 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 2,716 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 27 60 Debt financing costs - (21 ) Repurchase of common stock (709 ) - Net cash from financing activities (704 ) (741 ) Effect of currency translation on cash (57 ) 13 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 319 341 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,091 750 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,410 $ 1,091

Berry Global Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Segment and Supplemental Comparable Basis Information (Unaudited) (in millions of dollars) Quarterly Period Ended October 1, 2022 Consumer Packaging - International Consumer Packaging- North America Health, Hygiene & Specialties Engineered Materials Total Net sales $ 1,003 $ 888 $ 738 $ 792 $ 3,421 Operating income $ 98 $ 103 $ 44 $ 91 $ 336 Depreciation and amortization 75 53 43 28 199 Restructuring and transaction activities (1) — 2 3 — 5 Other non-cash charges (1 ) — — — (1 ) Operating EBITDA $ 172 $ 158 $ 90 $ 119 $ 539

Quarterly Period Ended October 2, 2021 Consumer Packaging - International Consumer Packaging - North America Health, Hygiene & Specialties Engineered Materials Total Reported net sales $ 1,099 $ 878 $ 809 $ 883 $ 3,669 Foreign currency and divestitures (173 ) — (24 ) (31 ) (228 ) Comparable net sales (2) $ 926 $ 878 $ 785 $ 852 $ 3,441 Operating income $ 102 $ 64 $ 76 $ 70 $ 312 Depreciation and amortization 83 60 47 25 215 Restructuring and transaction activities (1) 12 (1 ) — — 11 Other non-cash charges (11 ) 1 1 1 (8 ) Operating EBITDA (as reported) $ 186 $ 124 $ 124 $ 96 $ 530 Foreign currency and divestitures (29 ) — (4 ) (3 ) (36 ) Comparable operating EBITDA (2) $ 157 $ 124 $ 120 $ 93 $ 494

(1) Primarily includes transaction activity costs related to the RPC acquisition. (2) The prior year comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency and recent divestitures. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates" section or in reconciliation tables in this release.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Segment and Supplemental Comparable Basis Information (Unaudited) (in millions of dollars) Fiscal Year Ended October 1, 2022 Consumer Packaging - International Consumer Packaging- North America Health, Hygiene & Specialties Engineered Materials Total Net sales $ 4,293 $ 3,548 $ 3,166 $ 3,488 $ 14,495 Operating income $ 346 $ 338 $ 230 $ 328 $ 1,242 Depreciation and amortization 317 214 176 112 819 Restructuring and transaction activities (1) 10 5 6 2 23 Other non-cash charges (5 ) 8 8 6 17 Operating EBITDA $ 668 $ 565 $ 420 $ 448 $ 2,101

Fiscal Year Ended October 2, 2021 Consumer Packaging - International Consumer Packaging - North America Health, Hygiene & Specialties Engineered Materials Total Reported net sales $ 4,242 $ 3,141 $ 3,158 $ 3,309 $ 13,850 Foreign currency and divestitures (388 ) (40 ) (92 ) (150 ) (670 ) Comparable net sales (2) $ 3,854 $ 3,101 $ 3,066 $ 3,159 $ 13,180 Operating income $ 317 $ 276 $ 398 $ 301 $ 1,292 Depreciation and amortization 341 224 177 112 854 Restructuring and transaction activities (1) 56 — (1 ) (4 ) 51 Other non-cash charges — 10 9 8 27 Operating EBITDA (as reported) $ 714 $ 510 $ 583 $ 417 $ 2,224 Foreign currency and divestitures (60 ) (8 ) (17 ) (21 ) (106 ) Comparable operating EBITDA (2) $ 654 $ 502 $ 566 $ 396 $ 2,118

(1) Primarily includes transaction activity costs related to the RPC acquisition. (2) The prior year comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency and recent divestitures. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates" section or in reconciliation tables in this release. Note: For comparison purposes to the fiscal year 2021, Operating EBITDA margins for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2022, would be increased by 190 basis points (to 16.4%) when adjusted for the impact of inflation on net sales of $1.65 billion.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share data) Quarterly Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 Net income $ 233 $ 228 $ 766 $ 733 Add: other expense 9 6 22 51 Add: interest expense 74 79 286 336 Add: income tax expense 20 (1 ) 168 172 Operating income $ 336 $ 312 $ 1,242 $ 1,292 Add: restructuring and transaction activities 5 11 23 51 Add: other non-cash charges (1 ) (8 ) 17 27 Adjusted operating income (4) $ 340 $ 315 $ 1,282 $ 1,370 Add: depreciation 138 146 562 566 Add: amortization of intangibles 61 69 257 288 Operating EBITDA (4) $ 539 $ 530 $ 2,101 $ 2,224

Cash flow from operating activities $ 1,218 $ 668 $ 1,563 $ 1,580 Net additions to property, plant, and equipment (129 ) (156 ) (687 ) (676 ) Free cash flow (4) $ 1,089 $ 512 $ 876 $ 904

Net income per diluted share $ 1.85 $ 1.64 $ 5.77 $ 5.30 Other expense, net 0.07 0.04 0.17 0.37 Restructuring and transaction activities 0.04 0.08 0.17 0.37 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions (1) 0.48 0.50 1.94 2.08 Non-comparable tax items (2) (0.14 ) (0.22 ) (0.13 ) (0.24 ) Income tax impact on items above (0.11 ) (0.16 ) (0.52 ) (0.67 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share (4) $ 2.19 $ 1.89 $ 7.40 $ 7.21 Foreign currency and divestitures (0.04 ) (0.29 ) Comparable adjusted net income per diluted share (4) $ 1.85 $ 6.92

Estimated Fiscal 2023 Cash flow from operating activities $1,400-$1,500 Net additions to property, plant, and equipment (600) Free cash flow (4) $800-$900 Comparable Y-O-Y Growth (FY22 actual results to FY23 guidance mid-point) Adj. EPS Op. EBITA FY'22 actual $ 7.40 $2,101 Foreign currency and divestitures (3) (0.40) (95) FY'22 comparable (4) $7.00 $2,006 FY'23 (at the mid-point of guidance expectation) $7.55 $2,100 Expected year-over-year comparable growth (4) ~8% ~5%

(1) Amortization of intangibles from acquisition are added back to better align our calculation of adjusted EPS with peers. (2) During the 2022 and 2021 fiscal years, the Company obtained certain tax benefits of $18 million and $30 million, respectively, deemed as non-comparable. Additionally, we included the prior year extra days (which was in the December 2021 quarter only), in the non-comparable line. (3) The FY 2022 comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency (as of October 2022) and recent divestitures. (4) Supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to operating or net income or cash flows from operating activities, in each case determined in accordance with GAAP. Organic sales growth and comparable basis measures exclude the impact of currency translation effects and acquisitions. These non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently by other companies, including other companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Berry's management believes that adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are useful to our investors because they allow for a better period-over-period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management's view, do not reflect our core operating performance.



We define "free cash flow" as cash flow from operating activities, less net additions to property, plant, and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to an investor in evaluating our liquidity because free cash flow and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in our industry to measure a company's liquidity. We also believe free cash flow is useful to an investor in evaluating our liquidity as it can assist in assessing a company's ability to fund its growth through its generation of cash.



Adjusted EBITDA is used by our lenders for debt covenant compliance purposes. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, Operating EBITDA, and comparable basis measures, among other measures, to evaluate management performance and in determining performance-based compensation. Operating EBITDA is a measure widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in our industry to measure a company's performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted net income are useful to an investor in evaluating our performance without regard to revenue and expense recognition, which can vary depending upon accounting methods.

