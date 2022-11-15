Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announces a corporate update.

In the 3rd Quarter ending on September 30, 2022, the Consorzio Green Solution activity reports project status on these sectors:

Real Estate sustainable renovations activities : The following projects rapidly developed and the turnover will start to be in 2023 estimated at $60,000,000. These projects include the reconstruction of a tourist village in Castione della Presolana with the completion of 160 houses in class N Z and B encompassing a total area of approximately 25,000,00 square meters; the recovery for tourist use of the antique Borgo Medieval di Balestrino in Liguria and some small but prestigious real estate development in Tuscany, including Florence and Versilia Coast. All investments have now been approved for the European Community Grant 110/90 program.

: The following projects rapidly developed and the turnover will start to be in 2023 estimated at $60,000,000. These projects include the reconstruction of a tourist village in Castione della Presolana with the completion of 160 houses in class N Z and B encompassing a total area of approximately 25,000,00 square meters; the recovery for tourist use of the antique Borgo Medieval di Balestrino in Liguria and some small but prestigious real estate development in Tuscany, including Florence and Versilia Coast. All investments have now been approved for the European Community Grant 110/90 program. Green Energy and LNG : is in phase of advanced progress the completion of the engineering project for the realization of an LNG plant in Rome for a primary Logistic company. The Consortium is planning to complete an additional 10 plants of liquefaction of the Matan gas within 2025 generating a turnover of approximately $50,000,000/year with a net profit of approximately 20%. The Consortium is also entering in to an agreement with a primary Chinese solar panels manufacturer to build in joint venture by 2024 about 200MW of solar panel plants, for a value of about 200,000,000 euros.

: is in phase of advanced progress the completion of the engineering project for the realization of an LNG plant in Rome for a primary Logistic company. The Consortium is planning to complete an additional 10 plants of liquefaction of the Matan gas within 2025 generating a turnover of approximately $50,000,000/year with a net profit of approximately 20%. The Consortium is also entering in to an agreement with a primary Chinese solar panels manufacturer to build in joint venture by 2024 about 200MW of solar panel plants, for a value of about 200,000,000 euros. Nautical and Naval: the Consortium will complete for the end of 2022 the acquisition of the Port of Chiavari and the dynamic refitting and modification of naval motors from diesel to hybrid, as required by the new EU regulation. These activities are also focused on the launch of an innovative boat with new technologies of energy efficiency of Cantieri Navali Estensi for then Cannes 2023 boat show. The 2023 turnover of the nautical sector is projected to be approximately $10,000,000.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

