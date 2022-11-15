Data Protection Leader, Next DLP, further accelerates growth with a new Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Revenue Officer

Next DLP ("Next"), formerly Qush Security, a leader in data loss prevention (DLP), announced today the appointment of three industry leaders to the roles of Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Revenue Officer. The new executives will play a critical role in the company's acceleration of growth and strengthens Next's expansion into the North American market with a leadership presence in Boston, MA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005110/en/

Next DLP welcomes Joshua Douglas, Fergal Glynn and Troy Gabel. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Customers and partners continue to realize the value of and critical need to protect their sensitive data from threat actors," said Connie Stack, CEO of Next DLP. "To meet this growing demand, we are building out our organization and are pleased to welcome Fergal Glynn, Joshua Douglas, and Troy Gabel to the team. They bring deep industry experience and their collective expertise will help Next reinvent data protection for today's distributed organization. I'm excited for the next phase of growth as we deliver DLP that works to our customers."

Executive Additions

Joshua Douglas brings over two decades of leadership and strategy experience as Next's Chief Product Officer. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Product Management at Mimecast. Douglas has also served in various strategy and leadership roles for Raytheon, Forcepoint and TRC Companies while advising startups and boards.

An experienced executive with over 25 years of experience in technology and sales, Troy Gabel joins Next as Chief Revenue Officer. Gabel has a proven track record of accelerating sales and driving growth for technology companies. Previously, he held leadership roles in organizations that include Cyera, Digital Guardian, Zettics, Bytemobile, Bridgewater Systems, Starent Networks, 3Com, and MCI Corporation.

Fergal Glynn, Next's new Chief Marketing Officer, brings 20 years of experience and most recently served as Vice President of Marketing at Shopify and 6 River Systems. Glynn has also held go-to-market and product leadership roles at Veracode and Fidelity Investments.

To learn more about Next DLP solutions, visit Next DLP or Reveal Cloud.

About Next DLP:

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading provider of data protection solutions for organizations with valuable data who need to uncover risk, educate employees and fulfill security, compliance, and regulatory needs. Next's mission is to reinvent data protection for today's distributed organization and it is disrupting the legacy data loss prevention market with a user-centric, flexible, cloud-native, AI/ML powered solution built for today's threat landscape. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from HelpSystems, DigitalGuardian, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco and Shopify. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from Fortune 100 finance and retailers to fast growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit www.nextdlp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005110/en/

Contacts:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Phone: 410-302-9459

EMail: ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com